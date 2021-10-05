By Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

Nigeria requires 1.7 million metric tonne of milk annually to properly manage its milk consumption requirement.

This was stated by the Regional Manager of Olam Nigeria limited, Mr Manish Khede while delivering an address on Tuesday at the official launch of the artificial insemination program for 100 cows at Yar Kanya village in Dawakin Tofa local government of Kano state

“1.7 metric tonnes of milk is required by Nigeria annually to enhance food security in the country.

“On its side the Olams limited is into social responsibility programs in various agricultural sectors including enhancing milk production.

“We also promote national food security, development of industries and enhance animal rearing as well as milk production in the country” he stated.

Speaking on behalf if the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, the Assistant Director Livestock, Bashir Muhammad Danjanku stated that the federal government is also going to inseminate 100 cows in Kano state to support the project.

He explained further that the people should also take good advantage of the various interventions provided by the government through the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN that includes milk production.

He further explained that the federal government is also coming to provide enough feeds for the cows in the area before the the insemination and to also discourage them from continuous movement.

The project of inseminating cows to enhance the production of milk is being run by the Kano Dairy Cooperative Union with support by Outspan from Singapor.

