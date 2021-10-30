As Vanguard reporter wins Entertainment Reporter of the year

Governor Yahya Bello of Kogi state has said that if Nigeria did not get the 2023 election of President right, that might be the end of Nigeria.

The governor was speaking during the 29th edition of the Nigeria Media Merit Award, NMMA Kogi 2021, held in Lokoja, Kogi state Saturday night.

Gov Bello also felicitated with all awardees. “I charge you to maintain the standards. And for those who did not win should know that this is a clarion call and your own days will surely come.”

Listing the essential qualities the next President should have, Bello said. Youthfulness, Courage, Security, Diversity are necessary qualities to move the country forward.

The Koko master, D’banj, set the stage agog as he thrilled the audience with his uncommon stage craft performance.

Meanwhile, Vanguard Deputy Entertainment Editor, Benjamin Njoku emerged winner of Olu Aboderin Prize for Entertainment Reporter of the year on the same point with Yusuf Adebayo of New Telegraph who got the same award.