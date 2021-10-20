By Egufe Yafugborhi – Port Harcourt

CLEANER environment advocate, Nnimo Bassey, says Nigeria must join the global campaign to end reliance on fossil fuel and embrace renewable energy by halting further exploration of her hydrocarbon reserves to let Nigerians live healthier in a better economy.

Nnimo Bassey, Director, Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF) asserted this yesterday in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, where stakeholders are interrogating the imperative for “Real Zero” shift from fossil fuels as increasing global warming continues to threaten humanity.

The HOMEF chief said, “Cutting emissions based on what is convenient for nations will not solve the problem. United Nations found out that if all the contributions as proposed in the Paris agreement are made, the world would still have temperature increase above preindustrial level of up to 2.7°C. The Paris Agreement targets below 2°C.

“That shows clearly that the Paris Agreement is a failure. And we are going to have more floods, more desertification, higher temperatures, higher cyclones, there is going to be water stress. In the Niger Delta the land is being lost up to 1 to 1.2 meters every year on the coastal line. It’s more crisis unless something is being done.

“The Niger Delta presents a platform for job creation. If government decides to study the whole Niger Delta, audit the environment and begin the cleanup, it will employ all youths from all over the country to engage to work the cleanup.

That could boost the economy, having teeming youths employed. Then we have a clean environment to farm and fish and to be healthy. A healthy population is a healthy economy. Nigeria has a healthier economy before oil.

“Every country that decides not to continue depending on fossil fuel would then turn to renewable energy. As we have seen, fossil fuel production does not employ not many Africans. Renewable energy will bring jobs and also power to everyone.

“You cannot take power by National Grid to remote communities, but you can put renewable energy anywhere no matter how far the community. So it really makes sense to stop depending on an energy source that is destroying the world and move to a system that would preserve lives.

“We don’t have to wait until it’s convenient. If this country moves from fossil as she should, Nigeria would become a better country. More active economy, this country is losing time, we are losing our health. Life expectancy is 41 years in the Niger Delta, 56 years for women nationally. Nigeria becomes poverty capital of the world. Is the oil not there with all these challenges?

“So oil is not the solution. It’s taking the country down. We have to wake up, move away from it. And communities who have decided already to keep the oil on the ground should be recognised and compensated heavily for help to save the world, keeping climate destroying carbon on the ground.

“France has decided not to extract fossil fuel from France, while French company, Total is still going round the world extracting oil from other countries. Costa Rica decided not to take oil from their country. Belize has decided not to extract oil from it’s offshores in the realisation that fish is much more economically viable than crude oil.”