Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari (L) and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping

The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun, said on Thursday in Abuja that Nigeria could learn a lot from China through close collaboration between the two countries.

Cui said this in his keynote address at the presentation of a book titled: “A century of the Communist Party of China: Why Africa should engage in experience”, authored by Mr Charles Onunaiju.

The book presentation was organised by the Centre for China Studies (CCS) with the cooperation of the Embassy of China.

Cui said, “I do believe that we can work together and build a developed society.

“I do believe that we have great potential through the two nations working together.

“I believe that we can work together to get results not only in the area of politics, but all other spheres.

“We believe that China’s advancement, strategy, and experience will help build a strong relationship and better (lives of) the people of both countries.

“The first inter-government meeting between China and Nigeria was established on mutual ground and we are working towards effective implementation of the Nigeria-China GDP strategies.

“So the strategies are to grow our relationship in the coming 50 years.

“This year marks another anniversary of the two countries and we are celebrating this important year.”

The Chinese envoy acknowledged the mutually beneficial relationship between both countries, saying: “we are not only celebrating what we have, but planning towards implementation of economic strategies for the next 50 years.”

He explained that 2021 marked the 100th anniversary of the founding of CPC, which started with 58 members and currently pegged at over 95 million membership.

He attributed the success of the party to love, liberation of people, learning, leadership, listening and close relationship with China citizens.

He further commended Onunaiju initiative for publication of the book, adding there are many lessons to learn about China’s story that could help to improve the world of knowledge about sustainable culture.

Speaking at the event, a former Senator, Shehu Sani, observed that a lot had been learnt by most African countries from the success so far recorded by CPC.

According to him, for us in Africa, it is an inspiration and worthy of emulation.

“Socialism or communism has shaped our political thinking and also influenced our political parties. The CPC has made a tremendous impact on the history of the people of Africa.

“Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Angola nationalists have been supported and trained by the CPC, to lead the struggle to liberate their country.

“South Africans will always appreciate how China under CPC identified with their struggles in South Africa against apartheid and neocolonialists in the 60s and 70s,” Sani said.

He noted CPC had demonstrated deep value for vision to build the nation’s economy, urging Nigeria and African countries to imbibe tenets of sustainable political party growth from China.

Meanwhile, Amb. Usman Sarki, former Nigeria Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, reviewed the book citing page-204 to say that CPC is not the final answer to all world problems.

“CPC constitutes the proper training of the questions of which the human community must always strive to find answers.

“If they consist of the prospects to survive and strive in the common norm of the planet earth,” Sarki said.

He recommended the book as apt in terms of drawing lessons about China’s success story over the past 100 years to its modern-day political, economic and technological advancement in modern-day.

Speaking, Onunaiju, who is also the Director of CCS, said the inspiration was borne out of the need for political parties in Nigeria to play critical roles towards development of the country like CPC.

“The challenges, especially with our political parties informed the reason for the write-up; which is expedient to learn lessons about CPC that are not just relevant to Africa, but Nigeria in particular.

“The congress of political parties was held across several states in Nigeria, but the outcome is still a challenge to developing a stable political process.

“These are some reasons the experiences of the CPC are not just relevant to Africa, but also to Nigeria,” Onunaiju.

The highpoint of the event was the unveiling of the book and group photograph.

(NAN)

