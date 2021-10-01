By Davies Iheamnachor

Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PENGASSAN, has advised the Federal Government to make strategic improvements in the oil sector.

The Port Harcourt Zonal Chairman of PENGASSAN, Comrade Peter Onita, who stated this to newsmen at the new PENGASSAN Secretariat, in Port Harcourt, regretted that the oil sector has been the backbone of the nation’s economy, but said it was not given due attention.

Onita said that there is nothing to celebrate Nigeria at 61, while expressing optimism that the Oil and Gas industry will improve with the signing into law the Petroleum Industry Act, PIA.

He said: “Nigerian at 61 years, when you look at the indices, whether economic angle, security, it is obvious that we still have a long way to go.

“As a nation I think we are crawling instead of walking in this 61 years. But the good news is that there is still hope if Nigerians will come together to be able to forge a common front for the good of all of us.

“We are alive is something to celebrate. For us we are celebrating life, with the optimism that we will have the opportunity to make Nigeria better than it is today.

“The oil industry has been the backbone of Nigeria sustainability in terms of finance to support the economy.

“Over the years the oil industry has been able to contribute their fair share. Are we where we are supposed to be, the answer obviously is no, but the good news is that the signing to law the PIA by the President is going to be a template for continuous and sustained activities in the industry, which will be good for us.

“The oil and gas industry is a challenging one, but we are happy that at least we have a road map that we can call our own.”