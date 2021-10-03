As Nigeria  celebrates independence anniversary, the Eze Ndigbo Ghana  and Assistant  Publicity  Secretary  Ndieze Ndigbo in the Diaspora, HRM Eze Dr Chukwudi Ihenetu has called on President  Muhammadu  Buhari  to add more pep to the fight against insecurity  across the country.

In recent days, insecurity has worsened across the nation as the country turned into killing fields, gunmen killing  and vandalizing vehicles and properties of innocent Nigerians. People are reportedly being killed in their home, farms, school children kidnapped and houses burnt by miscreants.

In a statement, HRM Eze Dr Ihenetu  who has won several peace awards for his mediation  in crisis between  Nigerian traders and  Ghana  Trade union  said this was not the Nigeria  our founding  fathers dreamt of, adding that in their  graves they will turn and weep at the state Nigeria  suddenly  found herself.

In his words, the Royal father  said: “It is sad that Nigerians  are dying  everyday  like fowl. This is uncalled  for because  it is also discouraging  Nigerians  in the Diaspora  from coming home to invest and to bring investors here. It is pulling  Nigeria  backward  as people looses their loved ones to death almost on daily basis.

This development  is not good for a sovereign  nation like Nigeria  President Buhari  should please use this occasion  of Nigeria independence celebration to tackle insecurity  headlong.  He should  also protect  lives and property  of Nigerians,” he said.

While congratulating  Nigerians  on this occasion, HRM Dr Ihenetu  said even though  insecurity  is a global problem  which is not only  limited  to Nigeria, the Federal Government  should  work with its  neighbours  especially  in the areas of intelligence  gatherings  so that criminals from other countries  will not infiltrates our country  as this could worsen the problem.

HRM Dr Ihenetu  also called  on the FG to tackle  unemployment, work on infrastructures  and provide  steady energy through electricity  supply.

“Like the popular adage, an ‘idle hand is Devil’s workshop’. When thousands of youths roams the street without meaningful source of income, it becomes easy for them to be enticed with small amount of money. But if they are engaged through adequate job creation which can only be possible under peaceful atmosphere, investors can come here , establish industries, employ most of this youths and rate will naturally come down. So I am calling on both local, state and federal government to jointly  do all they can to secure the country and rescue it from grip of nihilists who are bent on pulling it down.”

Going down memories, HRM Dr Ihenetu  recalled  that Nigeria  was once described  as the happiest  people on earth because  of its peacefulness after  the civil war  as the country  witnessed  oil boom. “Then Nigéria used to be destination of neighbouring countries who comer here to hustle. Sadly today, reverse is the case as many of our productive youths travel out in droves in other to get daily bread.”

He said all this sweet memories  has since been wiped out by insecurity  with its ugly consequences  of sorrow and death.

