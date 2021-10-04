By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

The Nigerian Youth Congress, NYC, has congratulated Nigerians as the country clocks its 61st independence, urging the Federal Government to dwell more on youth-related programs and policies.

The President, Nigerian Youth Congress, NYC, Blessing Akinlosotu who made this known in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on media relations, Emmanuel Daudu, noted that the federal government should look inward and fashion out the best measures to curb unemployment.

“This day is a special day for Nigeria and Nigerians. We congratulate ourselves and President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR for his one Nigeria pursuit, which has brought us thus far,” he said.

The statement reads in part: “I urge the federal government to route around the youths with programs and policies that would give the youth a sense of belonging. The youths should be engaged in politics, should be given opportunities to handle political offices in all levels of government, and be involved in the three tiers of government. If the government can look into this and adhere to these yearnings, I think Nigeria would be a better place.”

“I commend President Muhammadu Buhari for his resilience in fighting insecurity. The best way to fight this menace is by providing the youth an enabling environment that would make them see no benefit in hurting their own country.”

However, Akinlosotu advised the youths to continue believing in the country stating that better days are just ahead.