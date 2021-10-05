By Moses Nosike

Fellow compatriots, it was Thomas Sankara who famously declared that “Our country produces enough to feed us all. Alas, for lack of organization, we are forced to beg for food aid. It’s this aid that instills in our spirits the attitude of beggars.”

It is fitting to bring you all a warm solidarity greetings as we celebrate the 61st anniversary of our dear Nation! Even though there is nothing to celebrate, owing to the near collapse in the state of our dear Nation, With the worrisome level of hunger, Insecurity, High rate of Unemployment, and wanton looting.

The celebration of today’s anniversary calls for a sober reflection and the need to reorganize ourselves to get involved in the Democratic process with the view to set the Nation on the road to recovery.

According to the Pro-tempo Chairman, Seun Kuti, the decision to get Nigeria working from this moribund and mechanistic level is in our thumbs and neither in the bombs nor the bullets.

Kuti said that the Movement of The People (M.O.P) has now given every Nigerian of voting age the political platform to chose credible leaders across the 36 States and 774 Local Government of the federation.

He said, “In 1960, the poverty level was at a 15% but today, the poverty level is 50% thereby making the Giant of Africa the poverty capital of the world. In Fela Anikulapo’s voice: As time de go things just de bad, poor man de cry. May the Legendary Abami Eda’s soul continue to rest in peace!

He further said that the ongoing voters registration exercise is the starting point and all eligible Nigerians must get their voters card as the 2023 election has given us an ample opportunity as a people to collectively unite using the M.O.P as a platform to dislodge dealers called leaders. “Be rest assured that the M.O.P. has all it takes to take Nigeria to an enviable height as we have all it takes to be a prosperous Nation. Join M.O.P today for a better Nigeria.

Continuing, Kuti said that our manifesto and vision for the Nigeria nation are developmentally focused and issues based. Together we can collectively rise to build the Nigeria of our dream.