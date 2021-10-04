.

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The Governing Council, Director-General, Management and staff of Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS) on Thursday prayed for a united Nigeria as part of the Institute’s activities to mark Independence Day to celebrate NIGERIA at 61.

Meanwhile, the Labour Institute also condoled with the management and staff of Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) on the death of Dr Timothy Olawale, the Director-General of the umbrella organization of employers in the Organized Private Sector of Nigeria.

The prayer sessions for Nigeria’s Independence anniversary which were held simultaneously at the Institute’s Mosque and Chapel were observed by Muslims and Christians faithful respectively.

In an Independence message to Muslims at the Mosque, Ustaz Suleiman Kasandubu, who took his text from Surah Al-i-‘Imran 103 enjoined Muslims to hold fast to unity as commanded by Allah.

While urging them to recognize God’s favour in their lives, he also charged them to be united in the heart, adding that unity in individuals can be translated to unity in a nation.

Similarly, speaking on the topic, “Unity: the Master Key to Unlimited Progress”, Pastor Samuel Ijeh charged Christians to embrace oneness because, according to him, “any kingdom, country or people that are not united is permitted to fall.”

Taking his text from Luke 11:17, the man of God prayed for a more united Nigeria where there will be peace and progress, adding that, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.”

According to the condolence statement, titled “Late Dr. Timothy Olawale, Director-General NECA: MINILS Loses An Enthusiastic Partner” issued by Lawal Moshood PhD on behalf of the DG, it described Dr Olawale who is being expected at the Labour institute on October 7 2021 to deliver a lecture, as a patriot, saying that his death,” is indeed a sad loss to the Institute who would miss his generous policy advice and patronage.”

It also reads,”The impactful short life of Dr Timothy Olawale shows that life is not how long but how positively we touched lives, built institutions and indeed added value to national development.

“The late NECA Director-General was an enthusiastic partner of the MINILS. Dr Olawale was particularly excited about the new vision to reposition the Labour Institute under the leadership of the new Director-General.

” His departure at the historic time of 1st of October marking 61st Independence Anniversary is a painful metaphor of a national loss of a worthy patriot.”The statement said.

