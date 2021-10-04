By Chris Onuoha

It was pomp and glitz as members of the famous Lagos Island Premier Palace Club comprising of senior citizens of the Island origin held their induction ceremony on Friday October 1, 2021 in Lagos.

The event, coincidentally held on October 1st was equally celebrated to mark Nigeria’s independent day anniversary in a place, Epetedo Hall, Lagos Island, famously known as democracy palace where Abiola was declared winner of the annulled June 12 election in Nigeria by some Nigerian activists.

The club founded in 1976 by some senior citizens of Lagos Island origin has been a rallying point among socialites, political image makers and businessmen with membership exclusively for island indigenes living within and outside the area.

The current president of the Club, Alhaji Chief Maroofdeen Babatunde Oshodi in a chat with journalists, said that the Club is one of the formidable uniting forces among senior citizens of the Lagos Island origin.

“The club was established in 1976 in the heart of the Lagos Island called Epetedo, Oshodi. It was inspired by a gathering of gentlemen of likewise minds. These men gather around here then, to socialize and deliberate on civil issues, and most of them were from this area including friends that came around to socialize with them,” said Oshodi.

According to him, one interesting thing is that the club has waxed stronger from inception, noting that among the 20 people including a woman that started the club in 1976 have all passed on, and the last founding member among them passed on in 2010 at the age of 79.

He also stated that the 13 new members inducted into the club as of October 1, were carefully selected among both old and young indigenes of the Lagos Island origin that met the required criteria, and were certified to follow and keep the norms and integrity of the Club.

“This club is unique in the sense that among the social responsibilities it engages in the society, it also involves deeply in the matters that concern every member including family support for members,” remarked Oshodi.He said that the place is very unique and significant in the history of Nigeria politics.

“We call here a democracy point. This is where we made a declaration that Alhaji Moshood Abiola is the winner of the 1993 election and swore him in as the President of Nigeria, in an election that was declared as the most free and fair.

“We, the members of Epetedo Palace Club hosted Abiola at this place at that time. We have prominent members among us that include Dr Wahab Dosumu, Adeniji Adele, Babatunde Oshodi (myself), and others that championed that cause.

As at the time we want to declare him as President, no one among the contending politicians knew. If they knew, it wouldn’t have taken place. “We first celebrated his victory here as a President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and on every democracy day, activists come here to celebrate it.

There is no way you can speak about democracy in Nigeria without mentioning Epetedo, in the Lagos Island. This is why the Club is still waxing strong. Although this place has not been given that proper recognition as it should, but we are clamouring to make it a national monument where people and students of history can come and relate to in terms of political study in Nigeria,” Oshodi said.