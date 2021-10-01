Accuses FG over alleged military failure to secure Nigerians

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

As Nigerians reflect on Nigeria’s 61st independence anniversary, Friday, a Civil Society Organisation, CSO, Concerned Nigerians, CN, asserted and alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari’s Independence Day speech mocked Nigerians based on issues affecting lives of citizens.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Convener, CN, Comrade Deji Adeyanju, while reacting to the broadcast made by Buhari to the nation on attaining 61 years of independence from colonial rule.

It will be recalled in the President’s Independence Day broadcast mentioned that, “In the last four months, the gallant men and women of the Military and Security Agencies have made tremendous progress in addressing these new security challenges. We are taking the fight to our enemies from all angles and we are winning.”

Adeyanju said: “It is beyond sad to hear President Buhari commending the military for failure in his Independence Day speech. The North West, North Central and almost the entire country is almost a NO GO AREA due is widespread insecurity.”

According to his allegation that, “Terrorists groups control over 10 LGAs in the President’s home state of Katsina and collect taxes from residents openly and unchallenged. So many people who were killed by terrorists in Southern Kaduna were buried yesterday. Dora Akunyili’s husband was gunned down recently in the South East yet the president praises the military for failure.

“The President also said he has discovered sponsors of IPOB and Oduduwa agitators but failed to talk about sponsors of Boko Haram that Dubai revealed recently because they are from his zone.

He also added that, “The president apparently needs prayers for saying his administration is the best since 1999 and that Nigerians have never had it so good. It is unthinkable that the president of a nation should openly peddle so much falsehood like Buhari has just done.

“For context, cooking gas is N7,200 from N3,000 in 2015. $1 is N575 from N200 in 2015. The list goes on and on of the inflation records of the current administration. Nigeria has fallen completely to terrorists groups.”

He also alleged that, “This is a government that kills protesters but negotiate with terrorists. The whole country knows that this is the worst government in the history of our nation.”

