By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno State First Lady, Dr. Falmata Zulum has on Friday advocated that more emphasies be given to Girl- Child Education and Women Empowerment by government of the day to mitigate disparity that manifests itself in various forms.

She said, the most obvious being the trend of continuously declining female ratio in the population, which has led to inactive women participation in social development.

Dr. Zulum states this in her congratulatory message to President Muhammadu Buhari and all Nigerians to have witnessed successful celebration of Nation’s uninterrupted Independence in the last 61 years.

Hajiya Aisha Hassan Ngubdo, Press Secretary to the Borno First Lady who issued a press statement in Maiduguri, commended President Buhari, and indeed all Nigerians for keeping the unity and harmony inherited by the forefathers.

She however lamented that, social stereotyping and violence at the domestic and societal levels are some of the other manifestations which have retarded socio- economic development in the society, and therefore enjoined Government at all levels to address for collective coexistence.

“I wish to congratulates Mr President Muhammadu Buhari and indeed all Nigerians for witnessing yet another Independence Anniversary of our beloved Nation, Nigeria.

“The anniversary is a bench- mark to pause and reflect on our continued quest for even development across all sectors and consolidate the acheivements so far recorded inspite of too many issues related to insurgency, kidnappings, banditry, seperatism and host of other criminalities.

” I urged women to imbibe the culture of patriotism and instil same in our children by promoting unity in diversity in which our strength lies.

” I enjoined all Borno citizens and Nigerians particularly the youths and women to remain focused and project the honour and glory of our beloved country, continue to be prayerful towards restoration of peace and attaining the much needed greatness, so as to enable creation of an egalitarian society that will be the pride of all.

“I equally re-emphasize the need from government at all levels and indeed the women folk to make sound upbringing and education of our children, especially the Girl-Child in order to address some of the social vices such as streets begging, prostitution and child labour that is bedeviling many parts of our country”. Dr. Falmata Zulum stated.

