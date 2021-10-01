.

…tasks Nigerians on progress, development

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

SPEAKER of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, Friday, said all was not well with Nigeria as a country, tasking Nigerians to get the country back on track of progress and development.

Oborevwori in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, called on Nigerians to take it upon themselves to get the country working again.

While commending Nigerians for sustaining the unity of the country up till this time, he said; “all hands must be on deck in the task of the nation building”.

Rejoicing with Nigerians on the Independence Day celebration, Oborevwori urged Nigerians to use the occasion to spread love within their sphere of influence.

He also used the opportunity to tasked the citizens on peaceful co-existence, noting that despite the numerous challenges, the nation was on the right path.

Saying that there was light at the end of the tunnel and implored Nigerians not to despair, he said; “I know that there are those that may say we have very little or nothing to celebrate.

“I will sincerely tell them that the unity of the country up till now is worth celebrating and that is why I am calling on all citizens of this great nation to take it upon themselves to get our nation working again so that the founding fathers of our country will be proud of us.

“At 61, Nigeria has faced many challenges, but we have overcome those challenges and made progress in multiple spheres of human endeavour. However, there are still more to be done to achieve the dreams of all Nigerians.

“Let us collectively work for the unity of our great country as we do not have another country to call our own. Let us be dedicated to the enormous task of getting our country out of the woods and make this wonderful nation work again. We have to see to the peaceful coexistence of our people”.