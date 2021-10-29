A happy workplace is a harmonious workplace and a harmonious workplace is a productive workplace. This rings true regardless of the industry. However, creating such a workplace is only possible if the people working there enjoy the sort of professional setups where success thrives and everyone respects and acknowledges the roles of others.

Nick Ayala, founder and CEO of Priority Life Insurance Group, has always emphasized and focused on the importance of professional relationships and often attributes it as the secret to his success.

“I often use the analogy of a rowboat in strong tides to highlight the importance of solid professional relationships,” says Nick Ayala. “When everyone knows their role and purpose and is pulling together in the same direction and working as a team, you arrive at your destination a lot sooner, and by expending a lot less effort.

However, when egos take over and everyone wants to take the helm, chaos ensues. Everyone ends up pulling in the wrong direction, and eventually the boat capsizes and everybody goes under.”

As someone who works in an industry dedicated to empowering and protecting people, Nick Ayla believes in cultivating that same ethos in all his professional relationships and stresses that a world of mutual cooperation and teamwork is the only one worth living in.

He states, “As a CEO, I have a huge responsibility toward the people who work with me and for me. I want them to be fulfilled with their work, stable in their financial situation, and empowered enough to believe they can come to me with anything.

Good professional relationships create an empowered environment that fosters responsibility, creativity, innovation, respect, and confidence, and offers an outlet for raw potential. I’m in the people business and that extends to both my clients and my colleagues. I’d like to think we’re all driven by the same thing, and that’s to inspire each other to be the best version of themselves.”