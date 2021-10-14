The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has called on the Zamfara state government to prepare an Action Plan that would address the humanitarian crisis in the state.

Mr Abdullahi Abubakar, NHRC state Coordinator, made the call in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau, on Wednesday.

Abubakar said that the humanitarian crisis in the state was raging at an alarming rate and only an action plan from local and international humanitarian organisations could ameliorate the problem.

According to him, the humanitarian crisis had begun developing secondary complications such as sexual abuse, especially rapes, homosexuality, lesbianism, sodomy and child abuse.

The commission, he said, had received about 50 domestic cases, including family issues like marriages, neighbourhood crises and land disputes, between January and September.

”15 cases have been resolved while others are still ongoing. The public needs to open up on issues such as sexual assault to ensure that offenders are punished accordingly to the law, to serve as deterrent to others,” he said

The NHRC coordinator urged the state Assembly to pass bills into law especially, the Child Rights bill and the administration of criminal justice.

He also called on the media and other stakeholders to contribute their quota towards educating the general public on the dangers brought about by the humanitarian crisis, as well as expose those that engaged in the habit.

Abubakar called for the establishment of three sexual assault referral centres in the state to ease investigation, while advising the state government to engage with the Federal Government, CSOs, NGOs and religious leaders in addressing the issues so as to mitigate the abuses before they spread to schools.

Vanguard News Nigeria