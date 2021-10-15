Mrs Mabel Ebele

A nongovernmental organization,Mayorking Agency Group has nominated Dr. Mrs Mabel Ebele among others to be honoured with the Good Governance Ambassador Award holding at the Sheraton Hotel Abuja, Nigeria on 28th October 2021.

Ebele’s contributions to the social and economic development of Nigeria in the human capital development, real estate development, religious, and philanthropy sectors has made enduring impacts that are exemplary.

According to the Director of the Angeny, Mr Temisan Louis “The Global Good Governance Ambassadors Awards otherwise called the 3G Ambassadors Awards celebrate individuals, governments, public and private institutions and NGOs that demonstrate making governance and sustainability a strategic priority of their organisations.

He also noted that Mabel is an active member, and fellow of the Chartered Institute of Marketing of Nigeria, CIMN, the Institute of Management Consultants, FIMC and Certified Management Consultant, CMC.

“In 2000, upon the passing of her beloved and inspirational father, and with virtually no resources, family, or friends, Mabel relocated to Lagos from Edo state with a singular mindset of achieving success. Upon her arrival, she sooner commenced an adventurous journey of learning, serving, trusting, imbibing, and applying valuable knowledge and know-how in the areas of entrepreneurship, marketing, and corporate management.

“Mabel founded several businesses and organizations in her belief that her innate entrepreneurial spirit, drive, and interest could afford her the platform to succeed.

“Mabel has been able to combine her roles as a mother, wife, pastor, business leader, and life coach.she also be bagged several awards”.