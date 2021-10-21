The Louis Love Nest Foundation in conjunction with the board of Directors of the International Council for the Control of Iodine Deficiency Disorder (ICCIDD) has commended Professor Onuorah Louis Ekpechi for his contribution towards the control of Iodine Deficiency Disorder (IDD) in Nigeria and Africa.

Professor Ifeoma Modebe and Ndali Modebe in a statement made available to newsmen on behalf of the foundation said Prof Ekpechi, a founding member of the ICCIDD championed and coordinated effective action towards iodine deficiency in Africa, hence saving the lives of millions of people from mental impairment, Goiter, High Blood Pressure, Stunted Physical & Mental Growth, Infertility, Ulcers and other ailments associated with IDD.

The statement said Prof Ekpechi who served as Chairman and Regional Co-ordinator of IDD for Africa devised elaborate plans and strategies to carry the fight against the scourge down to various countries both in urban and rural areas. Continental, national and state awareness campaigns, training, fieldwork and more research were implemented strictly under his watch.

“With Zeal and a high sense of purpose, Professor Ekpechi campaigned for technical and financial support for the IDD control Programme in Africa. By dint of hard work and commitment he received positive response from donor agencies who trusted the task force for Africa in their work with the Rural peasantry for being able to better manage the Aid,” the statement reads in part.

The African task force on IDD according to the statement laboured with the conviction that good health is a duty for the progress of the World. Field results, assessments reports and challenges were reviewed regularly at continental conferences and workshops. The statement observed that Under Prof Ekpechi’s watch, IDD Public Enlightenment Campaigns gained currency, people embraced Preventive measures and manufacturer’s started adding iodine in salt, oil and food supplements for proper nourishment.

The statement noted that it was Professor Ekpechi’s dedicated service that laid the foundation for Nigeria’s achievement of universal salt iodization in 2005. Mr Iodine as Prof is fondly called also crafted the ICCIDD’s constitution in 1986.

Professor Ekpechi’s recognition is part of activities marking the 2021 World Iodine Day Celebration with the theme; ‘Mother-Baby-Iodine: The Importance of Iodine on the Woman and her Baby.’