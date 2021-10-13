By Elizabeth Osayande

The Adegoke-Akinfele Foundation recently shared 170 food baskets to families as part of activities to launch the family-support food basket of the non governmental organization, NGO.

The event saw the distribution of food baskets that contained, a big loaf of bread, noodles, semovita, among others including the presentation of N10,000 cheque each to five children to cushion the effect of buying books as schools resume.

In addition to the philanthropy gesture of the NGO, the event coincided with the 65 years birthday celebration of the founder, Mrs Mrs Florence Adegoke, a younger sister to Nigerian renown mass communication guru, Prof. Ralph Akinfeleye.

Expressing delight for the dual celebrations, recently at God of Glory Christian Church, Ketu; the 15th anniversary of Adegoke-Akinfeleye foundation, and her birthday anniversary, , Lagos, Mrs Adegoke gave glory to God who made her triumphed over challenges of life.

According to celebrant; “I have a lot to glorify God for because the road is rough but we are still alive. I thank my God, and my brother who we refer to as the head of the family, Prof. Ralph Akinfeleye because when I got married, I had delay for nine years looking for the fruit of womb. At my thirteenth pregnancy, he took a visa for me to America where I have my children. He has been a lot to my family. he is a good brother and a father.

On the setting up of the NGO, she explained that:”

The foundation is established in memory of my father and father-in-law. And through the support of my husband, my family in Nigeria and abroad and well-wishers, the foundation which is 15 years old is surviving;

“And our dream is that this NGO should not died. My expectation at 65 65th is for God to bless us more in order that we bless others , including giving people scholarships ” Mrs Adegoke.

Explaining the reason behind setting up Adegoke Akinfeleye Foundation, the husband of the celebrant, Mr. Valentine Adegoke stated that he wish to gift his wife a worthy gift on her 40th birthday, birthed the NGO.

Mr Adegoke, a retired Director, Centre for Management Development who double as the Executive Secretary of the foundation reiterated that :” We are having two events combined. My wife is celebrating her 65th birthday and we are contributing to the society.

We have a foundation, Adegoke-Akinfeleye Foundation. Our core value is welfare and today, we provided 170 packs of foodstuffs for 170 families. And gave out N10, 000 cheque each to five families to buy books for their children.

The Consultant explained that:” This NGO started like a play when she wanted to mark her 40th birthday, I was not privilege of buying a car or getting something tangible to present to a loving and caring wife.

So it came to me while I was sleeping on what to do for my wife that will last even beyond us. I got the vision, and I told her to mark your birthday, let’s established a pet project which I will sponsor you that will focus on supporting humanity. And the success have been enormous due to goodwill and trust of loved ones. ” He said.

For Mrs Abidemi Ogedengbe, her daughter’s selection and presentation of N10,000 cheque award is a big relief for her family. ” I feel excited and happy to see my daughter being called and presented with the award. It will go a long way to assist us in buying some of her school needs. And on behalf of Mama Adegoke and her family, may God bless them.” Mrs Ogedengbe said.