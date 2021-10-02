By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige has expressed shock over the death of the Director General of the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), Dr. Timothy Olaware.

In a condolence message to the association, the Minister said, “we heard with shock the unexpected news of the death of the Director General of NECA, Dr. Timothy Olaware. We are sorry for your loss and convey our heartfelt sympathy to your Organisation, NECA, and its entire affiliate Employers’ associations.”

Quoting Seneca, a Roman Philosopher, Ngige said, the Wise Man will live as long as he ought, not as long as he can”.

While extending deep condolences to NECA and to the family of Olaware, Ngige comforted them with the soothing words of Thomas Moore, saying, “earth hath no sorrow that Heaven cannot heal”

“May you all find strength in each other as you mourn your loved one and may your many memories of him help to sustain you at this most difficult time,” he added.

He prayed God Almighty to grant him eternal rest.

Vanguard News Nigeria