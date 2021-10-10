Neymar hints at int'l retirement, says Qatar World Cup could be his last

Neymar

By Emmanuel Okogba

Brazil and PSG forward has said that he does not feel like he has the mental capacity to carry on playing international football and that next year’s World Cup in Qatar could be the last of his career.

“Man, I think it will be my last World Cup. I am facing it like the last World Cup because I don’t know whether I will be able to, mentally, to endure more soccer”, Neymar told DAZN in an interview.

“I will do everything possible to get there very well. I will do all I can to win it with my country and realise my dream, the biggest since my boyhood. I hope I can achieve it.” He added

Neymar, 29, who has played at two World Cups (2014 and 2018) since his international debut in 2010 is currently with his international teammates for a World Cup qualifying match against Colombia on Sunday.

He lamented that he does not get the respect he deserves, saying “I don’t know what else I need to do with this shirt for people to respect Neymar.”

Neyamar has racked up over a hunderd caps for the Selecao and led the nation’s men’s Olympic football team to a gold medal finish in 2016.

