By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin.

One of the National Chairmanship aspirants of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Turaki of Ilorin, Mallam Saliu Mustapha has urged Nigerian youths not to allow age be a barrier to achieving their aspirations in life.

Mustapha, a multibillionaire businessman ,about 50 years of age said this in an interview with journalists at the Emirs Palace in Ilorin after his turbanning ceremony as the new Turaki of Ilorin.

He said, “I earnestly hope that young people in our community will draw hope and inspirations from my story; age should never be a barrier to their aspirations in life, nor should it be to their community and humanitarian efforts. “

He said the new title has placed greater responsibility on him to do what he love doing most, his philanthropic gestures and selfless community services to his people.

He said,”While I understand the enormity of the responsibilities that come with the title, I wholeheartedly accept it in the knowledge that the Almighty will guide and protect me to maintain our time honoured and cherished traditions in the same way he had done the previous title holders.

“In discharging these onerous responsibilities, I seek the support and cooperation of all and sundrty, from far and near. I make the solemn promise to be a worthy Turaki of Ilorin to the best of my ability at all times.”

He also commended the monarch for the gesture saying, “I wish to extend my deepest respect and appreciation to His Royal Highness, Mai-Martaba Sarki Ilorin, and the entire members of the Ilorin Emirate Council for considering me worthy of this honour. “

Mustapha,however thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for being a mentor and a father over the years,likewise the Vice president Professor Yemi Osinbajo for his unconditional love.

He also hailed Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his continued support and others “who have added colour and prestige to this auspicious gathering.”