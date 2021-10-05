By James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

A new football club, Ajebo FC, has been officially unveiled in Ogun State, with a vow to compete favorably in both national and continental championships.

The Chairman of the State Football Association (FA), Alhaji Ganiyu Majekodunmi unveiled the club at the Ultramodern Stadium of McPherson University, near Foursquare Camp, Ajebo, in Obafemi – Owode Local Government Area of the state, with the Olu of Ajebo, Oba Olalekan Oluwole among other dignitaries were in attendance.

Majekodunmi declared that the club named after a community, Ajebo, would discover and develop football talents thereby boosting grassroots sports business and development in the country.

He said “this is the same thing we have been preaching all this while that we should develop grassroots players which will give them the opportunity to play locally, nationally and internationally.

“Grassroots football is not developing because when don’t have much sponsorship. We have talents, we have many talented young players, but there are no sponsors. Every nook and cranny of the country is full of talents where we can get better players, but when there are no sponsors, there is nothing we can do. If we can get more sponsors, definitely we will have people that will participate more in sports and that will help our youths.”

Speaking with newsmen, the President of the Club and Co – owner, Chidi Ijere Daniel, explained that the club was already in existence, operating at a communal level.

Daniel, who is the National Sports Coordinator of Foursquare Gospel Church, said the club was upgraded with the target to play in the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) and the CAF Champions League.

He said “I have watched them play and I have seen that these boys have lot of talents, they only need somebody that can help them. I felt with the little that God has given to me in terms of technical know-how, in terms of intellectual know-how and by the grace of God, and with the special people that surround me, one should be able to offer help that will take these boys places.

“We want to play in the Nigerian Professional Football League. We want to win the league, we want to go continental and represent Nigeria in the CAF Champions’ League. We want to win the champions league, we want to remain in the Nigerian league for as long as life permits even when I’m no longer alive”.

“We expect that well meaning Nigerians will come to support what we have done. There are plans to travel outside this country to project the image of this club to the world”.

“Sport is business, we want to take the club to corporate organisations to embrace it as business, so that when they support us with their funds, they also make more money for themselves.”

Vanguard News Nigeria