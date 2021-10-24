*Makes case for genuine reconciliation

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress ,APC, in Delta State, Dr. Iyke Odikpo, has said with the emergence of the new party leadership in the state, APC is poised to take over governance in Delta in 2023.

Odikpo, Council Member of Federal University of Technology, Akure, and party leader from Aniocha North Local Government Area, expressed confidence in the new state executives.

He said this in a statement by Mr. Clement Nwaeme on behalf of his Media Office.

The statement reads:” On behalf of my supporters, the Delta Renaissance members and stakeholders in the All Progressives Congress (APC) Delta State, I sincerely congratulate Elder Omeni Sobotie on his emergence as Chairman of the Party in the state.

“Elder Omeni Sobotie is experienced and strategic politician with over 30 years of active politics and at different times served the state as Political Adviser and Commissioner. His contribution to the growth of opposition politics is indeed a renaissance in the state and very notable, hence his new dispensation as APC Chairman will no doubt be eventful in view of his in-depth knowledge of Delta State political dynamics.

“Let me also congratulate those who emerged as members of the State Working Committee (SWC), including Chief Paulinus Akpeki (Delta Central Senatorial Chairman), Hon Adizue Eluaka, (Delta North Senatorial Chairman) and Mr. Austin Oribioye (Delta South Senatorial Chairman).

“The contributions of leaders across the three senatorial districts towards the successful transition of leadership is profoundly applauded.

“To Chief Engr. Hyacinth Enuha (Onowu of the Universe), you have continued to be a stabilizing factor and conscience of the party with your inestimable wisdom as ingredient of cohesion mostly needed in the party. Keep up the spirit as we work for a wholesome party.

“Exceptional commendation goes to His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege, Deputy Senate President for his display of unique leadership and stabilizing role in Delta APC and Nigeria. His organizational skills, effective leadership with extra ordinary humility and listening capacity before making informed decision has been very impactful, this largely helped achieve the harmony that heralded the peaceful state congress.

I want to specially thank Olorogun Otega Emerhor, foremost leader of the party for unalloyed magnanimity and unprecedented desire for peace in APC, Delta State. Leadership is a burden but only those with high sense of proclivity can relentlessly understand that there’s time for everything. A time for war and a time for peace.

“Also worthy of mention is Distinguished Senator Peter Onyelukachuchwu Nwaoboshi, your advent into APC is an unprecedented boost to the quest towards APC take over in 2023. Undoubtedly, as a ranking Senator with far reaching insight of PDP modus operandi and major player in recent past cannot be discountenanced but a great asset to APC in Delta State. The days ahead will be very interesting as we match forward to our collective push to Osedebe House.

“Hon. Temi Harriman is a recurrent personality with deep desire for APC take over in Delta State and has continuously pursued noble ideals towards this realization quietly and consistently in Delta South. Your committed efforts is highly commendable.

“The outgoing SWC ably led by Prophet Jones Ode Erue is highly commended for huge contribution towards the Party’s stability against all odds.

“Ushering this new era of progressive renaissance in Delta State, I urge stakeholders across board to work relentlessly towards sincere and genuine reconciliation, setting aside personal interest and upholding the larger essence of greater Delta State bearing the popular advocacy for a better Delta State.”