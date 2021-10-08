Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) has received N400M in grant funding from the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), through the Export Expansion Facility Programme (EEFP) to accelerate the performance of TEF Alumni SMEs in Nigeria within the non-oil Export Sector.

At the signing ceremony, the Executive Director/ CEO of NEPC, Mr Olusegun Awolowo, said, “NEPC is delighted to embark on this journey with The Tony Elumelu Foundation as we jointly create an army of exporters to drive non-oil exports and promote the diversification of Nigeria’s export portfolio for inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

“We hope that this grant of N400 million to the Foundation targeted specifically for Nigerian entrepreneurs will spur other governments in Africa to support the Foundation in its audacious drive to create tens of thousands of entrepreneurs across the continent of Africa”.

Also speaking at the event, Ms Ifeyinwa Ugochukwu, CEO of The Tony Elumelu Foundation, said, “We are very excited to have been identified by the NEPC/ EEFP as a reputable organization to partner with to empower 50 young Nigerian entrepreneurs with easy access to foreign markets and a one-of-a-kind opportunity to show the rest of the world the quality of minds and products that we have in Nigeria.

“Over the years we have provided targeted technical assistance and support, equipping entrepreneurs with resources that capacitate them to transform the continent similar to our objective with launching TEFConnect, a digital platform that enables market linkages for African entrepreneurs.”

The signing ceremony which held at the Export House in Abuja had Alumni from the TEF network of over 4,000 Nigerian entrepreneurs present to share their business success stories with the Executive Director/CEO NEPC Olusegun Awolowo.