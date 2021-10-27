Men of National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, and Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, on Wednesday, rescued a man who attempted to jump off a 200-foot telecommunication mast in Iyana-Ipaja area of Lagos State.

The incident occurred by Go-Yee area.

The man, identified as Mr. Daniel Chibuike Bassi, was said to have climbed to the top of the mast at about 8.30a.m., but was rescued by the combined team of emergency operatives.

He was later taken to Gowon Estate Police Station, for interrogations.

Vanguard could not ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident, but it was gathered that the victim who lives in Dopemu was an aluminium technician at Aluminium Village.

NEMA’s Acting Co-ordinator, Lagos State, Ibrahim Farinloye, who confirmed the incident, said preliminary investigations revealed that the victim climbed the mast possibly to commit suicide.

How it happened

Eyewitnesses said the victim went to Go-Yee area and told people that he wanted to fellowship with God in songs and praises imploring them to join him in praising God.

Things later took another dimension as he was later seen climbing the mast.

An eyewitness Madam Temilola Badaru said efforts to discourage him from embarking on the suicide mission was unsuccessful, as he climbed to the top.

However, the prompt arrival of emergency operators prevented him from jumping off the mast.

Though he was incoherent but his identity was revealed to be an aluminium technician at Aluminium Village just as he said something pushed him to take the step.

Also, he said he was alien to the area.

Men of Gowon Estate Division have commenced investigations into the matter, but NEMA has appealed to them to be patient with the distressed victim.

