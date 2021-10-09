The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), says it has begun the distribution of food items to 3,978 Internally Displaced Persons in Adamawa.

Alhaji Maidela Iliya, NEMA’s Head of Operations, Adamawa/Taraba Office, stated this at the inauguration of the distribution exercise in Fufore town, Fufore Local Government Area of the state.

Illiya said that assorted food items would be distributed to displaced persons at Malkohi, Santariza and Fufore IDP camps, under the Federal Government’s food intervention programme.

He listed the items to include rice, beans, maize, vegetable oil, tomato paste, salt and seasoning.

The NEMA official explained that some 663 deserving households with projected population of 3,978 would receive food ration during the exercise.

Illiya said that 1,998 persons would benefit from the exercise in Fofure; 1,434 in Malkohi and 546 at Santariza camp, adding that the gesture was to cushion the suffering of the IDPs.

While urging the beneficiaries to ensure effective utilisation of the items to feed their families, Illiya reitrated commitment of the agency to provide live saving assistance to the displaced persons.

Some of the beneficiaries commended the gesture, and called for timely distribution of the monthly food ration to ease their sufferings.

Safiratu Ayuba and Abbas Bashir, decried the delays in the distribution of food ration to the IDPs.

“Sometimes we spent three months without receiving our food ration, the trend exposed us to more difficulties.

“We call for proactive measures to ensure timely distribution of food items to the IDPs.”

