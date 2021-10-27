By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has flagged off the distribution of food ration to 35,508 households of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Borno state.

This followed approval by the Director-General of the agency, Alhaji Mustapha Ahmed Habib.

The occasion took place yesterday at Beneshiekh, Jakana and Mainok communities of Kaga local government area of Borno state before it was scaled up to Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs camps in Maiduguri and other communities across the state.

The NEMA DG who was represented by North-East Zonal Coordinator, Wagami Lydia Madu said the commencement of the monthly routine distribution of food items for displaced persons in camps, host and liberated communities in the state was aimed at cushioning the economic hardships faced by victims of insurgents.

She revealed that each benefitting Household is to receive a ration consisting of bags of Rice, Beans, Maize, vegetable oil, salt, Tomato paste and seasoning.

“I am glad to be part of the distribution of the monthly food ration to 35,508 households of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Borno state.

“This followed approval by our Director-General of the agency, Alhaji Mustapha Ahmed Habib.

“The DG who is unavoidably absent has mandated me and my staff in the zone to flag- off the monthly routine distribution of food items for displaced persons in camps, host communities and liberated communities, which we are all witnessing for the month of October 2021 in the state.

“This gesture which is routine is aimed at cushioning the economic hardships faced by victims of insurgents.

“As we flag- off the programme, each Household is expected to receive a ration compromising 10kg of rice, beans, maize, a gallon of vegetable oil, tomato paste and other varieties of condiments.

“With the relative peace witnessed, I assure you that the Borno state government in collaboration with security agencies, NEMA and other development partners are working round the clock to return IDPs back to their communities in accordance with the international humanitarian principle of safe and dignified manner, even before the closing date of all camps which Government slated on 31st December 2021.” She stated.

Speaking on behalf of beneficiaries, Modu Aisami of Beneshiekh, Ali Isa of Jakana and Mustapha Abubakar of Mainok communities thanked NEMA for its sustained support and prayed Allah (God) restore peace in Borno and the country in general.