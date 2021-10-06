.

The people of Nekede-Ihiagwa communities have heaved a sigh of relief as the shared prosperity Government of Gov. Hope Uzodimma has completed and commissioned the construction of the first phase of Nekede-Ihiagwa road.

It is on record that the previous administration in the state only performed the flag off of the road with so much media hype and left no contractor on site. This singular act further launched the road into a deplorable state and became a nightmare for both motorists and commuters as well as business owners around the area. In addition, it became a scene of comical displays from wannabe comedians.

It is heartwarming and worth commending that this is one of the roads that the Gov. Hope Uzodimma administration decided to construct for the betterment of the two communities and the two Federal institutions within the area.

It is no gainsaying that it is appropriate to appreciate the Gov. Hope Uzodimma led 3R administration for the high spirit and love and his firm resolve to see the construction of the Nekede-Ihiagwa road completed, even as indeed normalcy has returned, in the area.

Again, the hike in transport fare, occasioned by the bad road has drastically reduced, businesses have begun to flourish again and unwholesome activities on that road has become a thing of the past.

We can, therefore, rest assured that the final phase is under construction and will be completed soonest.

Ezeafurukwe Paul Ihunanya contributes this piece from Owerri

Vanguard News Nigeria