Governor Okezie Ikpeazu

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu says the best way to immortalize the first Military Governor of old Imo and Lagos States, Rear Admiral Godwin Ndubuisi Kanu, is to continue to fight for those ideals he stood for.

Speaking during a Commendation Service and Day of Tributes organised by the Abia State government in honour of the fallen hero at the Michael Okpara Auditorium, Umuahia, Governor Ikpeazu said the fight against marginalization, injustice, hunger, among others, that the late elder statesman championed must be sustained.

READ ALSO:Reps to lay 2022 budget Dec 14

He said that the deceased was a man of battle who fought against injustice and under development in the nation and ensured democracy was entrenched.

The Governor, who announced that the Abia State Executive Council would take a decision on the institution to be named after the late Rear Admiral, implored the Vice Chancellor of

Abia State University (ABSU), Uturu, to institute an Endowment Fund known as Godwin Ndubuisi Kanu Award for Strategic Studies at the Nigeria Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, for participants yearly.

The State Chief Executive who also described Late Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu as a reservoir of experience, knowledge and wise counsel, said his death was a huge loss to the people of Abia State and Nigerians in general, and thanked the Governors of Imo and Lagos States for immotalizing Late Admiral Kanu by naming institutions after him.

Also speaking, the Chief of Naval Staff, Awwal Gambo, represented by the Flag Officer Commanding, Central Naval Command, Yenagoa, Rear Admiral Obi Egbuchulam said the deceased was a competent Naval officer and astute administrator who distinguished himself creditably in the various offices he held including being a member of the defunct Supreme Military Council.

In his speech, the Chairman, Central Burial Committee and former Governor of Imo State, Chief Ikedi Ohakim, said Late Ndubuisi Kanu was the one that laid the master plan of the old Imo State, pointing out that the deceased was a disciplined and courageous Leader who exhibited exemplary character worthy of emulation

Chief Ohakim thanked Governor Ikpeazu who he described as one of the finest Governors in Nigeria for taking it upon himself to fix Ovim Road and for his other contributions to the burial arrangements, as well as appreciated Governors of Imo and Lagos State for naming strategic government institutions after the deceased.

Contribuing, the Executive Chairman, Isuikwuato LGA, Mr Chima Agbaeze appreciated the achievements of Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu, particularly in Isuikwuato. He described him as an Iroko who cannot be forgotten easily and said they are consoled by the fact that he lived a life of purpose.

In his tribute, the President, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Ambassador George Obiozor, represented by the Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo, Ambassador Okey Emeuche, said the contributions of the late military administrator to the development of Igbo land including designing of Owerri town, was legendary.

Speaking on behalf of the Ovim Isuikwuato community, Senator Emma Nwaka said late Admiral Kanu fought against injustice and assisted his people in several ways including constructing the first tarred road in Isuikwuato

Earlier, in his sermon, the Methodist Bishop of Umuahia East, Rt Revd Godfrey Agupusi said wealth, belongings and political powers are temporal things and can only sustain life here on earth but cannot guarantee eternal life.

Speaking on the theme: “Most Important Question”, Rt Revd Agupusi said life is full of questions but the most important of all the questions is how to inherit the Kingdom of God.

Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu, a great son of Abia from Isuikwuato Local Government Area who died in Lagos on January 13, 2021, served in diverse positions in the Nigerian Navy, served as the first Military Governor of old Imo State and former Military Governor of Lagos State among other positions

The commendation ceremony attracted the presence of many dignitaries including the Deputy Governor, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu, Members of the Abia State House of Assembly, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr Chris Ezem, Commissioners in the State, the State Head of Service, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Professor ACB Agbazuere, Chairman, Abia Council of Traditional Rulers and his colleagues, Service Chiefs, members of the clergy among others.