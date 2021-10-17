The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has intercepted various drugs with cumulative weight of more than 153, 256.876 kilograms within the last one week.

The agency also disclosed that it arrested 663 suspects in various states within the same period.

NDLEA made this known in a statement by its Director, Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi, on Sunday in Abuja.

Bababfemi said that among the 663 suspects arrested were a youth corps member, police officer and a soldier suspected, all suspected to be fake.

He said that NDLEA operatives had raided notorious drug joints in Lagos, Abuja, Benue and other parts of the country in the last week.

According to him, the raid led to the discovery of assorted illicit drugs weighing more than 153, 256.876 kilograms, which were either destroyed or seized.

“In Lagos, the notorious drug haven, Akala in Mushin area, was on Friday, Oct. 15, raided by a combined team of 70 NDLEA operatives and 30 soldiers, in a joint operation code named ‘ Operation Still Waters.’

“Not less that 27 suspects were arrested, while various drugs such as cocaine, Tramadol, Rohypnol and cannabis sativa, with a cumulative weight of 2,463.876 kg, were seized.

“A day earlier, operatives also raided drug joints in Ojo and Maryland areas of the state (Lagos), where six persons were arrested and different quantities of drugs seized.

“This followed another raid of Alhaji Lasisi street, Idioro, Mushin, as well as Okota in Oshodi-Isolo area during which 12 suspects were arrested and over 165kg of assorted illicit drugs recovered”, he said.

Bababfemi said that operatives on Friday, Oct. 15 also intercepted one Williams Esuabom along Ore- Shagamu expressway, Ogun State, with 562.5kg Cannabis being conveyed in a Toyota sienna bus.

He said that narcotic officers in a joint operation with soldiers, also raided Lafia park, Benue State, where six suspects, including a youth corps member, Paul Ndubuisi, were arrested with different quantities of drugs.

This came on the heels of the arrest of a suspected fake soldier Abel John, along Apir-Makurdi-Aliade road, with 3.5 kg of cannabis on Wednesday, Oct. 13,” he said.

Bababfemi said that a suspected fake Assistant Superintendent of Police Joshua Yusuf, who claimed to be serving in Kano, was arrested along Gwagwalada expressway while conveying 45.5kg of Cannabis.

“Three suspects were arrested during raids on Dabba and Luku village, Kaiama Local Government Area (LGA) of Kwara State, where over 64kg drugs were recovered on Wednesday, Oct. 13.

“In Ekiti State, NDLEA operatives in their numbers stormed the forest reserve along Uso Road, Ise-Orun LGA.

“They destroyed over 150,000 kilograms of cannabis being harvested on 40 hectares of land during an operation that lasted more than three days.

“The operation, which began on Tuesday Oct. 12, continued till Sunday, Oct. 17, ” he saidThe spokesperson said that no fewer than 615 suspects were arrested and illicit drugs, with a total weight of 3394.2031 kilograms, recovered in raids across other states.

Bababfemi quoted the Chairman, NDLEA, Retired Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa, as commending the officers and men of the Lagos State Command and their counterparts in Benue, FCT, Ogun, Ekiti and other parts of the country.

Marwa commended them for their resilience and commitment to the war against illicit substances, charging them not to rest on their oars.

He called for continued collaboration between the agency and other stakeholders, especially the armed forces and other law enforcement agencies.

Vanguard News Nigeria