MOST Rev. Hyacinth Oroko Egbebo, Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Bomadi, Delta State, is both a preacher and activist on the pulpit. In this interview with Vanguard, he speaks on the just concluded Niger-Delta Development Commission, NDDC, forensic audit, controversial Petroleum Industry Act, PIA that President Muhammadu Buhari has sent back to the National Assembly for amendment after formal acceptance, raging insecurity in the country and other issues.

The much awaited forensic audit report of NDDC has been submitted to the Federal Government with available bits and pieces on some recommendations in the public domain, what is your reaction?

We are very grateful that the herculean task of forensic auditing is over. We now eagerly await the positive utilisation of the fruits of this worthy effort. It is my guess that a lot of money has been spent to ensure that this thoughtful auditing process is finally realised. The huge sums of money spent on a project like this means that we should take the result seriously on two counts: Firstly, justify the huge expenditure of funds on this project and secondly, learn how we fared in the past years on how NDDC has handled development projects in our region. This is why I am very grateful to the President and the auditors that have carried out this crucial exercise.

Part of the findings is that N6 trillion had so far been released to NDDC and 13, 777 projects abandoned, how does this make you feel as a Niger-Deltan?

Thanks to those who worked hard to expose this painful reality. The travesty of this sad event is felt more due to the unfortunate betrayal by our sons and daughters who are so deeply involved in this destructive looting in collaboration with their masters who appointed them to foist this fate on us. I feel exceedingly sad and depressingly traumatized. As the Scripture says in Psalm 52:12, “If this was done by an enemy, I could have borne it” and all I say is Et tu Brute? This is a dirty sell out by our own children. The land needs to be cleansed of this defilement of trust by her sons and daughters. Let it be echoed loud that we do not need thieves to be our leaders. When a child leads his parent with dim sight into a gutter so that he would enjoy life without her, even God in heaven would personally revisit such an incident with grave consequences. But I would rather say that our sons and daughters who were involved in this treacherous betrayal, are the blind people. The time of reckoning has come.

While outsiders blame Niger-Delta leaders for the scandal, some Niger-Deltans blame powerful Nigerians in the Presidency and National Assembly, who appointed their cronies to man NDDC and control the agency from Abuja, collecting money for contracts and abandoning them. What’s your view?

The child that sells his parents, brothers and sisters for money under any circumstance has sold his birthright to be called a son or daughter of the soil. It is an abomination! They were not under any spell to do so. The acute measure of suffering being cast upon the people of the Niger-Delta is obviously noticeable to our children who worked in favour of these foreigners. They cannot be excused. They are culpable and must not have anything to do with our future engagements for development of the Niger-Delta. They have a desire to see that we go into extinction in order for them to exist. They meant to destroy us all. This shocking betrayal would eternally and indelibly stand up against them in the annals of our collective history as a people.

There is no doubt that powerful people in the NASS were and are largely responsible for this huge mess but these people do not live here. They do not live in the Niger-Delta to know that our lives are under siege in so many ways. I spend more fuel to travel from point A to B on the rivers here. I have no access to drinking water. We are compelled to drink from the stream after the acid rain had fallen on our rivers. As a result, we have been in perpetual danger of losing our dear ones to cancer and other health hazards. Road transportation is a forgotten feature of development here. There are no functional hospitals here. Children go to school in make-shift buildings. There are no teachers to teach them in these rural places of total abandonment. There are no prospects of work opportunities here! Although our gas, like the crude oil is used to produce electricity for others, we only hear about electricity. Our representatives only use the Niger-Delta to boost their profile and for their financial and political rewards. We do not seem to be important to them.

A top official of NDDC once said that if the names of looters were made public, the country would break, do you subscribe to the names of NDDC looters being made public?

Nigeria has seen lots of very important personalities who have come and gone. As the saying goes, ‘just as a soldier comes and goes, the barrack remains,’ so shall it be with these people too. The integrity of this nation does not rest on one set of people. There must be consequences. We are anxiously waiting to unmask the evil faces of those who have ruined our fortune in no time. Indeed, they have imprisoned us in this pigeon-hole of poverty for too long. These people do not love us. They are not leaders. They are looters.

What in your opinion, should be the way out for NDDC?

They should allow us to vote for representatives to lead rather than appoint people from Abuja. The monthly accounts and all financial activities of NDDC should be made known to us via electronic media. There should be no secrecy to the projects to be done here. We need to have a generally agreed blueprint to be in place for the development of the Niger-Delta.

Minister of State for Petroleum, NNPC GMD and others say Niger-Deltans should be happy with three per cent for Host Communities Development Trust Fund in the PIA. Juxtaposing it with the 30 percent set aside for exploration of frontier basin, what is your opinion?

This is a gross anomaly to be addressed in the future. We have always provided the funds for the entire nation since this crude oil resource became available to Nigeria since 1956. Interestingly, we are told that the gold that is excavated in Zamfara State is only for their private business in that part of Nigeria. So many other mineral resources are being excavated for the benefit of their people. It is sad that our children have been used by this government to develop other parts of this country, rather than think of doing what would be of some benefit to us too. As we speak, there is no railway line running through the Niger-Delta region. But the priority project seems to be done in the northern part of this country and probably more importantly, our oil funds are targeted to provide railway to Niger Republic.

There will be time to secure a redress on these issues. Next year presents another opportunity for change of government. I have no doubt that this ugly trajectory of oppression will change for the better. However, we look forward to President Muhammadu Buhari bringing courage and foresight in the near future to do justice to matters affecting the Niger-Delta. For quite a long while, we have been treated by Nigerian government with disdain, hence we did not expect the PIA to be passed in the first instance by this administration. We recall with lots of regret that our own son who was the immediate past president did not have the courage to make the PIA a reality. It is my belief that this is the beginning of many good things to be realised in this region. This government too will come to an end. The next government will certainly remedy the injustice and insult of this government’s allocation of paltry sum of money for Host Communities Development Fund if Buhari failed to do the needful before handing over.

President Buhari’s government continues to insist on open grazing against all odds, what justification do you see?

The president is not a young man. His antecedents go back to ancient times. Hence, he seems to be able to only relate to his past years. This proposal seems to suggest that he is still living in the past. No right thinking person would subscribe to open grazing these days. The cost effective and reasonable method of ranching is glaringly the preferred mode of operation now. This will make for better neighbourliness and more productive yield for the cattle industry. Examples abound in regard to how this has been done elsewhere in civilized countries of the world. We import Peak milk from abroad without any hassle. We cannot subscribe to a system that places economic advantage of one group as more important than others or to the detriment of other people. After all, it is the private business of the Fulanis. It is unthinkable that it has been made to assume a thing of importance at the national level. The invitation to support the destructive method of rearing cattle that eat up the crops of farmers, cannot be countenanced. This is an evil practice that can only be endorsed by people from an ancient generation.

Every part of the country is having security challenges. Are you satisfied with the FG’s handling of the situation?

It is unfortunate that insecurity has become the new norm in Nigeria. This is so because those who are perpetuating it seem to have the support of the government of the day. There seems to be no commitment by the government to undertake a genuine plan of engagement with the culprits. This is why it has persisted until now. There might be no sufficient food for us to buy in the future. I pray we do not starve. It is unjust to allow some people to have access to guns and the rest of the nation subjected to this evil adventure of dominance of one group over the rest of us. The fact that Miyetti Allah group claimed responsibility for their killings, there is no need for anyone to tell lies about what they are up to. The government has favourably opted to support this group and it is obvious to everyone. They won’t be able to do so beyond this regime.

There has been agitation for secession by some ethnic nationalities in the country; what is your view on this, especially as Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho are in custody over it, whereas bandits and killer-herdsmen are moving freely?

I am surprised that Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho are held in prison. These people did not commit any offence. They are entitled to request for a country of their own. This is done everywhere when people are not satisfied with the bargain for their coexistence with others. For this reason, some people seek asylum in other countries. Sometimes they hold referendum to settle such cases when quite a number of people are seeking to leave the union.

But I would have advised those who are seeking to leave Nigeria to give it another thought and trial beyond this government. It has not been this bad in Nigeria. The change Nigerians expected was for the better but it has turned out to be like a lion in a sheep’s clothing kind of affair.

Tell Kanu and Igboho that there can be another day for Nigeria to regain its freedom from these handlers. We hope for a Nigeria that would be free from ethnicity, nepotism, corruption, religious bigotry and poverty-driven spirit. Consequently, people would be allowed to live freely in their enclaves and develop along the lines of their aspirations and dreams for better humane existence. These people will not define our future for us. They are certainly going to go away some day. Please, know that Nigeria is a gift by God to the black race. Therefore, it is my hope and prayer that someday and in our waking moments of God-given opportunity, our gifted children will see the daylight in which they will soar to their peak moments in actualising their dreams. Africa looks up to Nigeria as the most populous Black Country with potentials beyond measure. God loves Nigeria. It is not a dream but a reality to be attained.

How are you winning souls, especially militants and ex-militants in the creeks and generally, ministering the gospel to people at this difficult time and season in Niger- Delta?

I take exception to that word ‘militants.’ I would not call them militants. These boys are not militants and if there was anything militant, it was Nigeria herself that was militant against us. Nigeria took everything away from us and when the people are crying, they call them names in order to hang them.

It’s like the saying in English, give a dog a bad name so you can hang it. Who will take this devastating humiliation from anybody? They have taken all our wealth away and seemingly deceive everybody to make us think that they gave so much to us whereas they are the ones appointing these people siphoning the money away. What I do primarily is to use my office as a bishop to proclaim the truth, the good news to everybody. I do not isolate who is a militant and who is not, whatever name they call them.

I speak the truth into the hearts of everybody to hear, both those who are killing us and those who are not really trying to be conscientious in looking for God.

I speak to all of them, that in both good and bad times, we need to stand strong to do the will of God, and that means try and do the right thing. I proclaim against injustice, poverty, humiliation of our people and corruption, which has really destroyed our people. I proclaim the word of God in season and out of season. I preach to young people not to go violent because it’s not the way forward and that has been my message.