By Gabriel Olawale

The National President of Junior Chamber International, JCI Nigeria, Mr. Abiola Olorunnisola has reaffirmed its organisation commitment towards a better Nigeria by providing sustainable solution to some of the problems confronting the country and driving conversation around young people’s ability to create transformational changes.

Speaking in Lagos during the 2021 Annual National Convention of JCI Nigeria, Olorunnisola who is the 50th President of the organisation said that, JCI Nigeria was established over 60 years ago with a clear mission to serve humanity.

“Service to humanity, is the best work of life. These are words found in our creed, a creed written over 100 years ago but for which we hold so strongly today. As JCI members, we all share this sense of purpose and the initiative to take action however small or big.

He posited that government alone cannot be blame for the challenges confronting the country which ranges from environmental crisis accelerated by climate change, health crises occasioned by COVID-19, insurgence in the north and acts of violence in the east, corruption, religion intolerance, economic crisis from a double-digit inflation among others.

“As young people and as an organisation we have a role to play in providing sustainable solutions to these challenges. Through our numerous projects, opportunities and programs across the nation, JCI Nigeria has itself walk the talk by being part of the solutions and uniquely playing her part in nation building.

“Our members across the country have come together this year to execute projects close to 300 in different areas such as health, education, business support initiative for entrepreneurs.

Creative Young Entrepreneurs Award is another initiative that arose from JCI RISE (Rebuild, Invest, Sustain & Evolve). The RISE initiative is our organization’s response to COVID 19, inspired by the actions of members around the globe.

The peace is possible advocacy campaign project, the 2021 Go Green project: Operation plant 100,000 trees across Nigeria. Over 215 Community and Individual Development Projects have been executed across our Local Organisations in Nigeria.

“We have also sealed partnership pact with Wider Perspectives, Susty Vibes, Knewrow Resources, Abuja Chamber of Commerce, IBWU Foundation, and Oxford International Group. Before this year runs to an end, JCI Nigeria will formalise it’s partnership with the Federal Road Safety Corps in defensive driving initiative- a strategy to stem the rising number of road accidents by leading an organizing road safety advocacy campaigns as well as the incorporating of JCI Nigeria members as road marshals.

“As an organization, we have tremendous faith in young people’s ability to create transformational change when they are provided with the right tool and opportunities and importantly, that is why all year, we have led conversations around bringing young people from diverse backgrounds together to advance a common purpose.

“We have on several accounts united efforts, resources, motivations and orientations to get work done. We have at different times, provided training and leadership opportunities to empowers young people. Our Organization are guided by the passion to lead the world in a new direction, JCI members are ordinary individuals who do extraordinary things. We are individuals who see challenges not as obstacles, but as opportunities and then we work together to make sure those opportunities are realized.

“We work as one united team to create real impacts by amplifying our global voice in order to be the organization that unites all sectors of society to create new and global opportunities. The future is bright and JCI Nigeria remain committed to a better Nigeria.

He expressed gratitude to all members for their commitment to the organisation and its ideals, “And to our selfless leaders and partners across the country, who strive each and every day to make the society a better place. We say thank you.”