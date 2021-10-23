The Director-General, Nasarawa Bureau for Information Communication Technology (BITC), Shehu Ibrahim, says the state is on course towards achieving digital transformation of its economy.

Ibrahim stated this at a press briefing on Friday in Lafia as part of activities to mark the 2021 Digital Nigeria Day, which is celebrated on October 24, every year.

The director-general said that the state government was developing a master plan to migrate from analog to e-governance to deliver digital services that would drive the state’s economy for sustainable development.

He said the master plan is geared towards creating a digital transformation government that would be cost effective and operate seemelessly.

Ibrahim said that the master plan is expected to entrench e-commerce with the use of Information Communication Technology (ICT) for sustainable development of the state.

“ICT has been one of the key areas that this administration focused on, through regulating, training, restructuring, re-equipping, developing, and keying into the digital economy and service delivery.

“With the growing dependence on ICT by governments across the globe, Nasarawa state is set to strategically position itself in the nation’s technological space,” the DG said.

He said that as part of efforts towards the realisation of its goal, the state government had created Information Communication Technology Innovation hubs, upgraded its website and carried out computer training for various categories of the workforce including permanent secretaries.

He noted that the effort had place Nasarawa as one of the three states in the country that are developing e-governance digital transformation master plans.

On the commemoration of the 2021 Digital Nigeria Day, Ibrahim said it would provide an opportunity for stakeholders to identify and promote success stories and leading lights in the expansion of Nigeria’s digital economy.

He said that the theme for the 2021 Digital Nigeria Day, “Digital Transformation: A path to sustainable Digital Economy” was in line with the Nasarawa State Development Strategy.

The director general commended Gov. Abdullahi Sule, for his zeal towards transforming the economy of the state through infrastructural development, industrialisation and always supporting the growth of Information Communication Technology.

He also lauded President Muhammadu Buhari as well as the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, for their commitments to the development of digital economy in the country.

Vanguard News Nigeria