By Etop Ekanem

The Warri Zone of the National Association of Seadogs, NAS, yesterday, donated a vacuum delivery birthing machine and a Phlegm Suction machine to the Ajamimogha Primary Health Centre and consumables worth thousands of naira to the Obruche Orphanage Home in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State as part of their humanitarian services to assist the less privileged in the society.

Making the donations on behalf of the Xcravos Deck, the sailing President, Mr. Charles Okotie, said the donations are intended to assist pregnant mothers with full cervical dilatation and poor maternal efforts to reduce the rates of Cesarean section among pregnant mothers in the locality.

“The need to assist the less privileged in our society is one of the cardinal principles and commitment of Seadogs in wherever they operate to uplift the standard of living and provide succor to the needy.”

He charged the recipient of the gesture to put the items into proper usage, even as he promised a three-month probono service to assist the health care centre in the usage of the hospital equipment through a medical doctor of NAS.

Receiving the items, matron of the health centre, Mrs. Evelyn Egbejule and the matron of Obruche Orphanage Home, Mrs. Gladys Oghenevwede Abiye-Sibi thanked the organisation for the donations and their concern for the less privileged in the society, adding: “This is not even the fourth time you people are coming to donate to us. We deeply appreciate you and pray God to continue to bless NAS,” and called on other well-meaning citizens to emulate the Seadogs association.

Speaking at the Health Center, the Chairman, House Committee on Health, Delta State House of Assembly, Austin Uroye commended the association for the gesture, saying government alone cannot do it all while the Chairman of Warri South Local Government Council, Dr Michael Tidi, represented by the Council Secretary, Joe Oribioye assured that the council will continue to partner with the association to achieve their target goals and lauded them for the lifesaving donation.