Nani Boi showcases of Enugu in new movie ‘Dear Sisters’

Nani Boi

A new movie, ‘Dear Sisters’, which features range of Nollywood superstars is about to hit major cinemas, and other major digital platforms in Nigeria.

Produced by successful Nigerian writer and author, Nnaemeka Charles Eze, the colourful movie was shot in the beautiful Coal city of Enugu State.

Popularly referred to as Nani Boi, also revealed why ‘Dear Sisters’ was shot in Enugu and why some beautiful infrastructures was on display in the movie.

“The entire movie was shot in Enugu state. Enugu has very beautiful locations and I felt we should use this opportunity to showcase the beauty and peacefulness of my beloved state.

“All the scenes were shot in Enugu,” he noted.

As the movie set for release, Nani Boi tells his fans what to expect as they go out to see the movie.

“I want to assure my friends and well wishers, who I consider real my fans, that ‘Dear Sisters’ movie will get them engrossed from the first to the last scene and will also unravel a lot of things they need to understand about marriage and relationships.

“It’s action packed, suspense-filled and highly humorous. Permit me to say that I involved the best hands in the industry,” he urges.

‘Dear Sisters’ tells the story of twin sisters, whose love for each other is threatened, when a dark secret from the past seeks to destroy the love the family shares.

An adaptation of a novel by Nani Boi for Nani Boi Series, hosts top Nigerian movie stars, such as Eucharia Anunobi, JKA Swanky, Ernest Obi, Kenechukwu Ezeh, Uloma Eze, Evi Obi, Jude Dawam, Lorenzo Menaka, among others.

The movie will be hitting cinemas soon and will be available on other top movie platforms.

Vanguard News Nigeria