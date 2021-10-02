Ossai and Naira Marley

Delta State Governor’s Aide on Media Mr. Ossai Ovie Success has criticized Nigeria Musician Naira Marley Songs.

Ossai who took to his verified Facebook page noted that Naira Marley’s songs are meaningless and encourage crime.

He also said for one to be a good citizen of Nigeria, that person shouldn’t take Naira Marley as his role model.

He also advised parents not to allow their children to listen to or watch any song by Naira Marley.

“So today while sorting through the internet, I saw this video of Naira Marley and I equally tried listening to his songs but couldn’t.

“I must confess, Naira Marley songs are meaningless and encourage crime among youths.

“Honestly I don’t think Naira Marley should be any of the youth’s role models.

“He is not worthy of emulation by our youth. Listening to his music and watching his video, I don’t need anyone to tell me that he is a promoter of illegality and nonsense.

“He is a menace to the society. If you must become a good citizen of our great country Nigeria, pls don’t make naira Marley your role model.

“I know the group of People known as MARIANS will disagree but the fact is that what is bad is bad.

“Our parents should endeavor our children’s don’t listen or watch any song by Naira Marley. That guy songs nor even get small sense.”