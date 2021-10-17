Nabena commends peaceful conduct of state congress in Bayelsa

Tasks new leaders on reconciliation

Yekini Nabena

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC), and a chieftain of the party in Bayelsa State, Hon Yekini Nabena, has commended the peaceful conduct of State Congress where new leaders have emerged.

At the Bayelsa State delegate election congress, Barrister Dennis Otiotio emerged as the new APC Chairman, Hon Francis Koloko as Deputy Chairman, Hon Ebipadei Fekoweimo Ebipadei Fekoweimo as Secretary, Hon Preye Agama as Youth Leader, Mrs Ebiere Akpobasa Akpobasa as Woman Leader, Hon Ogisaman Orubo Victor as Financial Secretary and Hon Doifie Buokoribo as Publicity Secretary.

Other new Bayelsa State APC leaders include; Hon Ebimene Emmanuel as Treasurer, Hon Tokpo Coronation as Organising Secretary, Barr Efieseimokumo Bipeledei as Legal Adviser, Hon Ebikinei Tekerebo as Auditor, Hon Abi Morris Bako as Welfare Secretary and Comr Austin B Jonah as the leader, Physically Challenged Persons among others.

In a statement released Sunday in Abuja, Nabena congratulated the newly-elected executive of Bayelsa APC, even as he called for a genuine reconciliation of all the party men and women who may be aggrieved after the exercise.

The Bayelsa-born politician who said the exercise was in accordance with the constitution of APC, urged the new leaders to justify the confidence reposed in them by discharge the affairs of the party with fear of God.

“I appreciate delegates, party leaders, stakeholders, and all party faithful for their peaceful conduct, understanding, and contributions toward the successful conduct of Bayelsa State Congress.

“The new state leaders in Bayelsa must, however, get down to work immediately to ensure that the party remain one united family and focused.

“I enjoin you to embark on a reconciliatory process that will guarantee the unity and strength of the APC in Bayelsa State.”

While calling on those who lost out in the congress or aggrieved to join hands with the new executive to move the party forward, Nabena said all members of APC must work hard to ensure the success of the party in future elections.

