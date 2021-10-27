By Chinonso Alozie

The Imo State Police Command on Wednesday arrested some police officers who allegedly demanded a bribe of N60,000 from one Victor Aguwah, travelling from Sam Mbakwe Airport in Imo state, to his Mbaise village.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Micheal Abattam, confirmed this in a statement to newsmen in Owerri.

The command said it got the information on the alleged collection of bribes by police officers from online media platforms.

However, the Police said not only that the victim has been identified but that Mr Aguwah has been cooperating with police in giving out information regarding his encounter with the accused Police officers.

According to the Police, “The Imo State Police Command has commenced investigations into a report making rounds online where Police personnel were reportedly alleged to have extorted the sum of Sixty Thousand Naira (N60,000.00) from one Victor Aguwah travelling from the Sam Mbakwe Airport to his home town in Mbaise.

“The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Police Command, CP Rabiu Hussaini, psc, while condemning the incident, confirmed that the Police officers have been identified, arrested and detained at the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID), where they will be made to face disciplinary action in an orderly room trial (Police Internal Disciplinary Action).

“The Command has established contact with the victim through his cell phone and he is currently cooperating with the command in seeing that he gets justice.”

“The Commissioner of Police, Imo State command, while commending the good people of Imo State, assured them of the Command’s commitment under his watch, in ensuring that no Police officer found in corrupt practices will be spared. He assured all and sundry of making the outcome of the investigation and trial public,” Police said.