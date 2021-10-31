By Sylvester Kwentua

Celebrity stylist, KenEpisode1, real name Kennedy Philip Obumneme, is a seasoned and creative stylist who has worked with several celebrities. In this interesting encounter, he speaks about the role he played in Larry Gaga’s Egedege video, amongst other things. Read on

How is the hustle Ken?

We just have to thank God for everything. I have been busy doing what I love doing. It has been work, but we thank God.

Larry Gaga has a hit song currently blasting the airwaves. He featured Phyno, Flavour and Theresa Onourah in the song titled Egedege. I believe you played a role in the production of the video for the song?

Yes, I did.

What role did you play in the production of the video?

I was the stylist for the video. I styled Flavour, Phyno & Larry Gaga for the video.

Is this the first time you will be styling Larry Gaga?

No

How did both of you guys meet to discuss the video?

Larry Gaga called me from aboard five days to the video. After the call he sent me the reference for the video, I saw the ideas of what the director wanted. I called my tailor and told him things to make for the artistes. I had only three days to make everything ready.

Did you give yourself the three days deadline or Larry Gaga gave you the deadline?

Yes i gave myself the three days deadline. Larry Gaga gave me four days.

What made up your mind to work with Larry on this song? His money or what?

(Laughs) Of cause money is the number one reason. But aside that, Larry Gaga is always supporting my brand, and the fact that i am Phyno’s official stylist, made everything easy too.

Explain what it is like to work with Larry Gaga, Phyno and Flavour.

Working with these great and talented people.(Well), Its always amazing working with them. They don’t stress me; they let me do my thing, because they believe in me already. I can style Phyno with a rag and it will still come out great (laughs). Flavour makes the job easy too, we play a lot when working. So it’s like we are chilling and working.

Some people find it difficult understanding Larry Gaga and his style of music. He writes songs, features people to sing for him, appear in the video and say nothing. How would you describe his style?

(Laughs), everyone must not sing. Dj Khalid doesn’t sing in songs too, so does other Djs as well. Larry Gaga is a musician, song writer, producer and music executive. I guess this explains everything you want. (Laughs).

So he is our own version of Dj Khalid right?

(Laughs) I don’t know, you can call him what ever you want. He’s our own Larry Gaga to me.

So Ken, how you have been able to keep your game tight, despite the presence of other celebrity stylists?

To be honest with you, I just do my thing, because i am so good at what i do. The presence of other celebrity stylists? (Laughs).. I am not in (a) competition with any one, I believe the sky is so big for everyone to fly. There’s a lot of money to make.

Do you also style upcoming celebrities; especially those struggling with funds?

(Laughs) come on guys. I style everyone both struggling and made artists. The struggling ones i give them free styling always, and i work with their budgets too. The same A game i bring to those that can pay me. Is the same A game i bring to them as well. You can ask people that about me.

What is cooking in your pot right now and when will it be ready?

I am always cooking, been serving this industry sweet meals for years. I’m always ready. (Laughs)