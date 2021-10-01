The Nigerian music industry has in the past few months taken a different dimension and has witnessed great artists and new sounds, October is not different as so many songs are already being released and some are already trending and Steadyboi is one of the stars to look out for this season as his much anticipated single hits the music market worldwide.

Oyelola Benjamin popularly known as Steadyboi is one of the fastest growing names in the Nigerian music industry, according to the prolific singer, business man and a great entertainer, he is about to take over the charts with his new single which is already making rounds and going viral just few hours after release.

ALSO READ: Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, others battle for continental honours

The song which is one that anyone can relate to because of its title “Savings or Current” is a certified banger for the street as its title and lyrical contents is related to everyone’s daily needs which happens to be money and also a common tag anyone can easily relate to which has to do with the bank.

Savings or current is a feel good music with very groovy beat with classic rhythm and Afro-beat vibes which will get anyone dancing at anytime coupled with a well arranged lyrical content and professional composition. Indeed this may just end up becoming an anthem in the next couple of weeks as it is one of the best new sounds out this month.

The song is officially released on all major digital platforms and it is unarguably one of the best you will hear. According to the singer, Savings or Current will become the biggest hit in Africa. Follow Steadyboi on all his social media platforms to stay updated on his music journey and to get exclusive informations on all his releases and public appearances. IG @steadyboygram_

Vanguard News Nigeria