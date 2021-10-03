Simon Ifeanyi Ezeh

This is a testimony of my close shaves with the sin of sexual immorality and how God saved me from both the immediate and “long term” consequences if I had fallen into the enemy trap.

It’s noteworthy to mention that sin is the only thing that kills a man (every human being) and that death is not just the permanent end of all life functions in an organism; it’s the separation of a soul from the living God.

A human being who doesn’t have a practical relationship with God is a dead person, even though he’s still walking about and doing stuff like everyone else.

The actions and inactions of this dead man are determined by either of himself, friends, family, science, UN, America, government, etc. or the devil but not God.

A sinner is a person who sins without a plan to stop. So, he commits sins and doesn’t repent of them even though he might be sorry about it.

He might also have the common mindset (which is a lie) that everyone else is living like that or that man is a sinner by nature. Man isn’t a sinner by nature; instead, he’s a sinner by practice because he has the God-given capacity to sin or not to sin. Sin has frightening consequences.

Deu_30:19 I call heaven and earth to record this day against you, that I have set before youlife and death, blessing and cursing: therefore choose life, that both thou and thy seed may live:

Deal with sin yourselves because you can!

Mat 5:29 And if thy right eye offends thee, pluck it out, and cast it from thee: for it is profitable for thee that one of thy members should perish, and not that thy whole body should be cast into hell.

Mat 5:30 And if thy right hand offend thee, cut it off, and cast it from thee: for it is profitable for thee that one of thy members should perish, and not that thy whole body should be cast into hell.

Temptations to Sin

Mat 18:7 Woe unto the world because of offences! for it must needs be that offences come; but woe to that man by whom the offence cometh!

Mat 18:8 Wherefore if thy hand or thy foot offend thee, cut them off, and cast them from thee: it is better for thee to enter into life halt or maimed, rather than having two hands or two feet to be cast into everlasting fire.

Mat 18:9 And if thine eye offend thee, pluck it out, and cast it from thee: it is better for thee to enter into life with one eye, rather than having two eyes to be cast into hell fire.

Pro_4:23 Keep thy heart(thoughts) with all diligence; for out of it are the issues of life.

What Defiles a Person are evil thoughts, not the flesh as Paul alleges

Mar 7:14 And when he had called all the people unto him, he said unto them, Hearken unto me every one of you, and understand:

Mar 7:15 There is nothing from without a man, that entering into him can defile him: but the things which come out of him, those are they that defile the man.

Mar 7:16 If any man have ears to hear, let him hear.

Mar 7:17 And when he was entered into the house from the people, his disciples asked him concerning the parable.

Mar 7:18 And he saith unto them, Are ye so without understanding also? Do ye not perceive, that whatsoever thing from without entereth into the man, it cannot defile him;

Mar 7:19 Because it entereth not into his heart, but into the belly, and goeth out into the draught, purging all meats?

Mar 7:20 And he said, That which cometh out of the man, that defileth the man.

Mar 7:21 For from within, out of the heart of men, proceed evil thoughts, adulteries, fornications, murders,

Mar 7:22 Thefts, covetousness, wickedness, deceit, lasciviousness, an evil eye, blasphemy, pride, foolishness:

Mar 7:23 All these evil things come from within, and defile the man.

All the hands and feet that lead us into sin which must be cut off are our evil thoughts and the things that trigger evil thoughts within us which later lead us into sin.

He wasn’t necessarily talking about literal hands and feet because the root of evil is the human mind. Cutting off the hands or feet of a man couldn’t stop his mind from thinking evil and we know from Christ that evil thoughts are sinful. Whereas one could “cut off” evil thoughts and the things that trigger them, the mind could never be cut off or detached from the bearer.

Most times, evil thoughts arise from within us without any external causative factor. We’ve seen in the above scriptures that we’re expected by God to deal with sins ourselves because we’re capable to do so.

We also have been told that a sinner who repents gets forgiven by God who is merciful. So, the issues of righteousness, sin and forgiveness are not mysterious as Paul presents them because one could afford not to sin, could deal with sins himself, could repent if he elects and God is always willing to forgive the repentant sinner.

No provision was made for the sacrifice of anything (let alone the sacrifice of Christ, as some Christians believe) and there’s no need of the sacrifice of anything whatsoever in order to receive forgiveness from God.

God forgives! God is merciful! The story of the prodigal son is a perfect example of the mercy principle: once a sinner repents, God forgives without requiring any sacrifice or bloodshed since he’s not an idol. The soul that sins dies but if the (dead) sinner repents, he lives – Ez 18 (whole chapter).

Luk_13:3 I tell you, Nay: but, except ye repent, ye shall all likewise perish.

Man is made in God’s image. So, he could do everything he’s been commanded to do by God, if he chooses. He’s been equipped from heaven, even before his conception, to be able to forgive sins, not commit sins, repent if he chooses, and to fulfill every commandment of God… all these are evident in the life of children! Since we all begin as obedient children of God (every child is sinless or righteous – Matt 18:1-6, 10& 19:13-15), it means we could obey God completely, it’s a matter of if we want to.

There’s no mystery involved in the concepts of sin, forgiveness, repentance, and righteousness; men mystify them because they’re not interested in obeying God in the first place. Many times, we conclude, out of hypocrisy, that “nobody knows” but we all know what the issues are except that we’re dishonest.

As a child of God, please understand that you’re a marked man. Someone is constantly after your life, to kill you physically and/or spiritually. Sometimes, after one had escaped from this world of sin and gotten born again, this relentless enemy would simply avenge the person’s loss or defection from his kingdom by cutting short his life physically, whenever he has the chance.

Whenever a child of God becomes killable by Satan before his time, he has either strayed into sin or areas he shouldn’t partake in, even if it’s not sinful. For instance, a child of God who drives recklessly, who drinks and drives or who meddles in issues involving struggle to control the resources of the earth as in politics, has opened himself up for attack. Else, a child of God should not exit this world before the appointed time.

Ecc 3:1 To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven:

Ecc 3:2 A time to be born, and a time to die; a time to plant, and a time to pluck up that which is planted;

Joh 11:7 Then after that saith he to his disciples, Let us go into Judaea again.

Joh 11:8 His disciples say unto him, Master, the Jews of late sought to stone thee; and goest thou thither again?

Joh 11:9 Jesus answered, Are there not twelve hours in the day? If any man walk in the day, he stumbleth not, because he seeth the light of this world.

Joh 11:10 But if a man walk in the night, he stumbleth, because there is no light in him.

Joh 7:6 Then Jesus said unto them, My time is not yet come: but your time is alway ready.

Joh 7:7 The world cannot hate you; but me it hateth, because I testify of it, that the works thereof are evil.

Joh 7:8 Go ye up unto this feast: I go not up yet unto this feast; for my time is not yet full come.

Mat_26:24 TheSonofmangoeth as it is written of him: but woe unto that man by whom the Son of man is betrayed! it had been good for that man if he had not been born.

The above scriptures emphasize the importance of understanding our times because there’s a time for everything in God. If those scriptures are true (of course, they are), it becomes obvious that very few people on earth are actually walking with God.

For many others, anything goes. When we fail to understand our times and walk with God, we declare that “all things work together for our good, that whatever happens to us is the will of God” but that’s not true.

If we don’t act within God’s timing, things could happen to us (including death) that are really not in line with God’s will. The Pauline scripture is actually saying that God’s will is always what happens in our lives but it’s the exact opposite.

Majority of the time, God’s will is never done in our lives: that’s why we have a strict instruction by Christ to pray and ask for the will of God on daily basis. So, if we don’t deliberately and conscientiously ask for God’s will, it won’t be done.

It’s that simple. “The Son of man” must go as it’s written of him and so must we. It’s the nature of God to hide things and it’s glorious for us to persevere and seek it out since our lives depend on our ability to “know” things from God. That sort of knowledge is our daily bread which we must receive on daily basis – Matt 4:4.

Pro_25:2 It is the glory of God to conceal a thing: but the honour of kings is to search out a matter.

God had spared my life severally by saving me from sexual sin. It’s not as if I’m handsome or rich, the enemy is just after the precious life. Remember, the “wise men” saw the “star” of Christ about two years of his birth and began to trace him.

These star-gazers (astrologers) weren’t necessarily good people but they were able to ‘see’ and understand who Christ is and what he’d achieve on earth. So, the enemy ‘saw’ me on time, and had since been after my life.

I’ve had several auto crashes, one of which I somersaulted and ended in a ditch but that’s not the testimony of this article.

It was the eve of my passing out ceremony from the national youth service, NYSC and I’d just returned from a long trip from Lagos to Bayelsa through Enugu. Once in Bayelsa State, I went straight to the NCF lodge where I met my “girlfriend” and it was the temptation of my lifetime.

It would have been the end of an era. We weren’t intimate and I wasn’t sexually active but the mutual magnetic attraction we felt for each other was beyond words and it was made worse by the fact that she was half-dressed and alone in her room. So, she pulled me straight to her bed in readiness for the obvious but God was there to save me (and her).

I knew she’s not aware of the dreadful danger ahead, neither was she the target. I always knew, as well, of the danger of sin but in this case, I didn’t know the exact danger ahead or the timing of it. While sitting with her on her bed, we started to discuss and I asked her of her fiancé which she had told me about. Somehow, God managed to extricate me from that trap and I left for my apartment where I lived. The very first day I set my feet on Bayelsa soil as a youth copper, I met a man who gave me a furnished apartment to live in and an equipped office, all for free.

The house and office gifts were mistaken by me as blessings from God but they couldn’t be as you’d soon discover. The blessings of God make one rich without the capacity of bringing him sorrow. Whatever we have in this life which could cause us sorrow, one way or another, could not be a blessing from God. So, many things we term as blessings and give testimonies abut are actually not blessings and never from God.

Pro_10:22 The blessing of the LORD, it maketh rich, and he addeth no sorrow with it.

Upon my return to my house, I first entered my office and sat down because I was fagged out from the long trip. My office was just in front of the main building. Shortly after I got there, one of my landlord’s girls sneaked into my office and started playing with me. She came behind the back-chair where sat, rested her breasts on my back and remained there for about seven minutes.

Of course, I got the message but I also had a check in my spirit, warning me not to yield. After a while, she might have sensed the reluctance from me and left the room. Then, I lit a candle, placed it on one of the computers and slept off on a settee with all the windows and door closed, and the window blinds in place.

At about 1:30am, I woke up to see a big fire in front of me and the room filled with smoke. The candle had finished burning and the entire desktop computer, where I’d kept it, caught fire.

Around the table were very flammable things like a heap of clothes and empty cartons which were also close to thick flowing blinds that could easily have set the whole room (and house) on fire, roasting me to ashes! The point of this article is to warn people who believe that anything could happen to anybody.

If the hair on my head have numbers given to them by God and my steps are ordered by God, how could “just anything happen” to me? Of course, it’s not true that anything could happen to anybody especially if the scripture below is true.

Psa 91:1 He that dwelleth in the secret place of the most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty.

Psa 91:2 I will say of the LORD, He is my refuge and my fortress: my God; in him will I trust.

Psa 91:3 Surely he shall deliver thee from the snare of the fowler, and from the noisome pestilence.

Psa 91:4 He shall cover thee with his feathers, and under his wings shalt thou trust: his truth shall be thy shield and buckler.

Psa 91:5 Thou shalt not be afraid for the terror by night; nor for the arrow that flieth by day;

Psa 91:6 Nor for the pestilence that walketh in darkness; nor for the destruction that wasteth at noonday.

Psa 91:7 A thousand shall fall at thy side, and ten thousand at thy right hand; but it shall not come nigh thee.

Now, hear this: if I’d gone into sexual immorality with one or both of the girls in question, I won’t still be preaching to you today. I would have been roasted that night and brethren would still have buried me, not knowing that I didn’t die a believer.

“The soul that sins dies” is as potent as when it was first spoken. Brethren, run for dear life! Eternal life is the ultimate reward we’re looking for but we should also fulfill the purpose for coming to this world just as Christ did. If Christ’s mandate was truncated, what would have been our lot as human beings?

As in Christ’s case, some people have been given to us and we must present them to God, with none missing!

Joh_17:12 While I was with them in the world, I kept them in thy name: those that thou gavest me I have kept, and none of them is lost, but the son of perdition; that the scripture might be fulfilled.

There are many other cases like this one but I won’t go into all of them since they have the same theme to deliver. They were all close shaves with sin and destruction. Anything couldn’t just happen to anyone; God determines what happens to his children. Remain faithful to God and he would always determine your lot, both in this life and in eternity.

