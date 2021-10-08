Akorede Alli

By Ephraim Oseji

American-trained filmmaker, Akorede Alli has said that his debut film ‘Ran Mi Lowo’ has the capacity to initiate global conversations among filmmakers. According to him, he is sure of this based on the energy and commitment put into the production.

Born to the Akinsemoyin royal family, Akorede Alli is one of Nigeria’s new actors, directors and filmmakers with international affiliations whose production outfit is set to release its debut Yoruba Language film, Ran Mi Lowo.

The movie, which was shot earlier this year in Lagos, Nigeria, has notable actors like as Samuel Perry (Broda Shaggi), Debo Adedayo (Mr. Macaroni), Tina Mba, Toyin Alausa, Jide Awobona and Omowunmi Dada among others.

Speaking on the movie in a recent interview, Alli revealed how even at a young age he knew what he wanted to be in future. “I’ve always known I wanted to be a filmmaker. At age 10, I started seeing different pictures in my head. I remember using my small, still camera to take different pictures then putting them together to create a story.”

The dream eventually paid off as after getting his film director’s degree and voted the best director amongst his colleagues in class, he moved to America to continue his education in filmmaking and advanced cinematography in New York City (NYC).

His sojourn as a filmmaker later took him to Los Angeles, California to further his career as a film director, actor, executive producer and producer, where he then founded his production outfit, Modern Eko Studio.

On the choice of name for the outfit, Alli revealed that having been in conversations with his elders on several occasions, he had always seen himself as a part of the new era, the modern ones.

Alli, who further weighed in on the scourge of piracy stated that it is a very real concern for him. “Who doesn’t want to fully profit from their hard work? But piracy is an unfortunate consequence of this business,” he stated.”

While advising young ones who desire a future in the industry, he shared some of his experiences while growing. “ I had to hustle a lot and am still hustling. As a youth, I was a motor boy for a pure water truck, going from Festac to Oriole, to Ebute Metta to deliver pure water.

“I knew a girl back then who told me her mum was looking for a driver to take her to school in Babcock University. She asked if I knew anyone, and I said yes. On the day the guy was to show up to drive her to school, they were shocked when they opened the door, and it was me. I needed the money!

“I’ve worked on different film sets for free. I was a sales boy in a shoe store for women on the island, I even worked in a salon buying hair from Balogun and taking them to Ebute Metta. When I moved to America, the hustle continued.

In NYC, I worked as runner in a hookah lounge, then as a server, cook, bicycle food deliverer, and a kitchen receiver. When I moved to LA, I hustled as a driver for two different companies, worked as a pastry chef, dishwasher, line cook, food delivery company and best boy.”