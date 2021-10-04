Former beauty queen, actress, model, entrepreneur and founder of Miss Charismatic Nigeria has opened up on the goals and ideals of her coveted pageant, in which the present queen, Linda Nwaora is currently representing Nigeria at the Miss Aura International Pageant in Antalya, Turkey, where the winner be announced on 3rd of October.

According to her, she founded the pageant to raise the status of the girl child to meet the increasing challenges of social demands and to match the male child wit for wit thereby creating the charismatic effect.

Chatting with Potpourri, she said, “When I decided to found the Miss Charismatic Nigeria beauty pageant, my goal was to create a pageant that truly crowns a queen who personifies the true beauty, intelligence, grace and strength of Nigerian women. The 2022 pageant format will put the contestants through a well-rounded series of contests in order to really find a queen that will be a leader to the young women of Nigeria and an ambassador for the women of Nigeria abroad.



In the camp,the contestants will be tested on public speaking and be asked to select an important course and put together a community service project. The contestants will also participate in a talent contest, a modelling/photo contest, as well as the traditional pageant staples of a traditional costume, swimwear and evening gown competition. By tabulating all those scores together, the Miss Charismatic Nigeria Pageant will crown a true Nigerian Queen,not just a beautiful girl.”

She added that the pageant is born out of a genuine desire to promote young talents, showcase inherent beauty in the Nigerian woman and to re-establish standards that will ensure increased quality opportunities of life in the women of tomorrow.

Entry for new contestants commenced on October 1, 2021 with the casting date to be announced on their social media platform @misscharismaticnigeria. The grand finale is billed for the 16th of January 2022 at the Federal Palace Hotel, Balmoral Hall, Lagos.