Seyi Shay

Sylvester Kwentua

Nigeria music sensation, Seyi Shay, has shared the fears she is nursing, as she is about to release a new album. Known for going all out in her songs, the Jangilova crooner seems to be bothered about her charm capturing music lovers this time around, when the new album drops.

“Today I thought about how much I’ve put into my forthcoming project… the sacrifice, the tears, the fears, the experiences, the growing pains, the prayers…and like, what if they don’t get it? What if they are not ready for my truth? What if it’s too raw? Shakes tables? Too candid? What if…Then I remembered I’m a Big Girl now na!! All those tinz na small tin.” Seyi wonders.

Seyi Shay, sometime last year, it will be recalled, caused a stir on social media, when she said she would allow her husband to have more than one ‘sidechick’, as long as he discussed such ideas with her first.

When asked if she would allow her partner to have a side chick, Seyi Shay said: “I will actually be cool with my man having ‘chicks’ outside, as long as they are ‘chicks’ and not one.”

“If my man has one chic on the side, then he is more likely to fall in love with that one chic but if he has got many chicks outside, and he’s doing his thing but I’m number one clearly in every way, it is fine,” Seyi Shay added.