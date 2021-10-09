My fears for Fury, Wilder — Oboh

Peter Oboh

By Jacob Ajom

Former British and Commonwealth Light heavyweight champion, Peter Oboh has said that this weekend’s fight for the WBC Heavyweight belt between champion, Tyson Fury and challenger, Deontay Wilder would be an interesting one.

Speaking ahead of the which comes up tonight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Oboh said Tyson Fury has all it takes to defeat Wilder, but, he feared the Gipsy King might fall into the same trap English boxers before him had always fallen victim to.

“I call it the British Omen, when one expects so much from them, they misbehave and disappoint.“It happened to Frank Bruno, Lenox Lewis and it just happened to Joshua,” Oboh said

He added that “Wilder might succeed if Fury makes mistakes. But my heart is for Fury, while my head is for Wilder.”

Oboh, a former WBA Intercontinental Light heavyweight champion told Sports Vanguard that if Fury would not allow overconfidence to take his sense of reasoning and appears in his right element, Wilder could fall in round 4.

“But if he allows Wilder room to express himself, Wilder might surprise us and that would not mean because he is better but he can surprise us because Fury could not meet up the standard.

“Exactly what happened to Joshua. It happened to Frank Bruno and Lennox Lewis many times.”

Oboh said Fury would enter the ring with a psychological edge over the American challenger because of the outcome of their last encounter.

“It might work for him and might still work against him,”he said, adding, ït couldn’t work for Joshua.

“He had everything to his advantage but still failed against Oleksandr Usyk who was a former Cruiserweight champion.”

Oboh said, “Fury might surprise us if he allows Wilder to win. I hope he will overcome the British Omen.”

