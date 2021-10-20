.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, on Wednesday said the level of killings in the South East region, has come to the point the people would no longer tolerate it.

COSEYL President, Goodluck Ibem, made this known to newsmen in Owerri while commenting on the last Tuesday attack on traditional rulers during their meeting at Njaba local government headquarters in Imo state, which left two monarchs dead instantly and others injured.

They called on youths from the Igbo communities to unite against these hoodlums and protect the communities in the five states of the South East region.

However, the Igbo group called on the Igbo governors to carry the youths along in the security of lives and properties of the communities.

They said: “The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders COSEYL, the umbrella body of all the youth groups in the South-East geopolitical zone condemns in strongest terms the attack on highly respected Traditional Rulers in Nnenasa the Local Government Council Headquarters of Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State that led to the death of 3 Traditional Rulers.

“The gruesome murder of Eze E Anayochukwu Durueburuo the Obi of Okwudor Autonomous Community, Eze Sampson Osunwa of Ihebineowerre Autonomous Community, Eze Onyeaka the Obi of Nkume who was rushed to the hospital but died later in the evening and others who sustained various degrees of gunshot injuries is wickedness taken too far.

“The assassination of these revered Traditional Rulers is villainous, barbaric, senseless and we condemn it in its entirety. What happened in that stakeholder’s meeting of the Traditional Rulers was as if it was in the movies but unfortunately, it was in real life. It is so shameful that our peaceful land is now turning into a war zone where one cannot predict was will happen next.

“On-call on the youths of Njaba to move into action and gather intelligence that will lead to the arrest of those hoodlums who perpetrated this heinous act that took away the joy and comfort of so many families, Communities and Igboland in general.

“Now is the time to be our brother’s keeper. All Communities in Igboland must come now to work in synergy on the matter of security. The governors and security agencies saddled with the responsibility of protecting life and properties has failed us woefully. We are now on our own on matters of security. All Communities must rise and defend their territories against Invaders and criminal elements.

“All hands must be on deck to return Igboland to was it used to be – peaceful. We demand that the governors of the South-East must mobilize Communities with the security votes at their disposal to youths and Traditional Rulers in various Communities and urban areas for the security of our land.”

COSEYL warned that; “The killing has passed the elastic limit. We can not bear it anymore. The youths who are supposed to be carried along on matters of security by the South-East Governors are relegated to the background and the security situation is worsting day by day.

“The South-East Governors feel less concern about the security of their citizens because of the move with military and police escorts. The way things are presently going. If nothing is done urgently, even the governors will have no place to hide. The time to do the needful is now. The South-East Governors should wake up from their slumber.”