Through late Professor Dora Nkem Akunyili, Nigerians became aware of the existence of a government agency known as National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC.

As a conscientious and assiduous Director-General of NAFDAC, during her service years, she opened our eyes to see how unscrupulous elements both within and outside the country have been sending Nigerians to early grave through substandard and adulterated products such as drugs, palm oil, tomato paste, soft drinks etc.

She refused to compromise and was persistently hunted by evil businessmen and women whose stock in trade was to stealthily eliminate Nigerians in exchange for affluence.

Her hard work and honesty, earned her over ninety awards. Prof Akunyili, we were told, lost the battle to cancer in June 2014, though not before her name was printed in gold, in the sands of time.

The murder of Dora’s lovely husband, Dr Chike Akunyili on Tuesday, in Anambra State, is the height of wickedness anyone could think of, as a payback for Dora’s unrivalled contributions to Nigeria’s growth. For such a woman who gave so much to sanitize NAFDAC and, the country, thereby saving millions of lives from deliberate food and drugs poisoning, this is not how to pay her back. Our Adorable Dora does not deserve that!

With that state of mourning that gripped many Nigerians, the gruesome murder of Dr Chike Akunyili, formed major part of the concluding moments of discussions on Thursday’s Arise TV’s, ‘The Morning Show’.

The trio of Ojy Okpe, Rufai Oseni and Reuben Abati, bemoaned how Nigeria has failed Dora Akunyili and her husband, Dr Chike, both from whom the country benefited so much.

While Okpe believed that the ugly development could be connected to the fact that Dora has had “that history of being targeted” by those whose illicit businesses suffered under her administration as NAFDAC DG, Rufai began on a very sad note; “When you look back, it is a story of Nigeria failing people.

“Nigeria failed Dora and now Nigeria has failed her husband. And what these two people have done, they’ve given their lives to Nigeria.

”This man grew up in the North, fought during the civil war, took a bullet that was still left in the skull, started medical outreaches in the North for affected people; he was a healer. He came back to South and did the same. He lived his life for Nigeria but Nigeria failed him”.

In an effort to make his position explicit, Oseni added, “How did Nigeria fail Dora Akunyili? It’s as if she got all the accolades but the debilitating health care system couldn’t detect on time she had cancer; like the health care system cannot detect all the illnesses.

“She went around and around and finally, before they discovered what was wrong with her, it was too late. And she passed.

“I remember that picture, of the last time we saw her in her public life when she spoke at the National Confab, she was frail from cancer”.

Continuing on the murder he said, “The government has said they’ll find the killers; its best we find the killers but the part of me say, yes we always say we’ll find the killers.

“Let’s not forget in this same country, the Attorney General of this federation, Bola Ige was killed, till today, we have not found the killer of the Minister of Justice in this country. So what is going on Nigeria?

“We can’t keep failing our bright stars; we can’t keep failing people who will do everything to make this country work. We must find their killers and, bring justice back to them because these people gave their lives for Nigeria”.

“I remember in an interview where Dora Akunyili was crying on television. She said, ‘they’ve tried to assassinate me a couple of times but I don’t care; if they kill me for Nigeria, so be it’.

”We can’t continue this way, there’s too much bloodletting in this country. I don’t know when Nigeria has become a land that loves bloodletting so much. This must stop! Whoever it is doing this, must stop.

“You can’t continue to kill people…on a night when he went to receive an award on behalf of the wife…So sad, this bloodletting must stop!”, Rufai Oseni lamented.

When it was Abati’s time, he solemnly said “Nobody deserves to die in that particular manner; in such gruesome manner, nobody deserves to have their lives, snuffed out of them.

“What this points to again, is the spate of insecurity in the country, and the worsening insecurity in particular, in the eastern part of the country”.

Referencing the usual rhetoric Nigerians get from government whenever faced with serious issues he said, “Now the governors will tell you we are on top of the situation but it is clear, nobody is on top of anything.

“You talked about the video, what is even more disturbing about that video is that the late Doctor didn’t die immediately, he was on the floor and somebody was so callous enough, instead of trying to mobilise help maybe to take him to hospital, they were taking the video.

“It’s very unfortunate that Dr Akunyili and his late wife, Dr Dora Akunyili are now united in love and in death. He had gone to collect an award on her behalf, organised by the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Alumni Association Onitsha branch and he was going back after that event before he was attacked on the way; again, the problem of security in the country”.

