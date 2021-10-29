Member of Governing Council, Mudiame University, George Agbonlahor (left), Member of council, Emeya Odion, Vice Chancellor, Mudiame University, Prof. Ernest Izevbigie, Chancellor, Mudiame University, Prof Sunny Eromosele Eboh, Chairman, Governing Council, Amb. Akin Fayomi , Secretary, Mudiame University Board of Trustees, Elvira SALLERAS and council member, Prof. Patrick Oaikhinan at the inauguration of the university’s Governing Council in Irrua, Edo State.

Mudiame University Wednesday flagged off a training programme for about 1,000 youths to enable the university host community benefit as the university concludes arrangement to resume academic activities.

The university has also inaugurated its Governing Council headed by Nigeria’s former ambassador to UK and one time,Ambassador and Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Akin Fayomi, who is also the Prof-Chancellor of the institution.

The university, which is one of the latest 20 private universities licensed by the Federal Government aimed at disrupting university education in the country by bridging the gap between industries and the academic field.

Speaking at the university campus in Irrua, Edo State, Chancellor of the university and Managing Director, Mudiame International Limited, Prof. Sunny Eromosele Eboh stated that the training programme, which would be on a rolling basis would create a win-win situation for the institution and the communities hosting the school.

Disclosing that the university is currently admitting students to its 13 programmes, Eboh said: “With necessary arrangement already in place, we expect academic session to flag off in the first quarters of next year.”

He noted that while the training is expected to be on a rolling basis, beneficiaries, who have been carefully selected by the communities would be empowered to contribute meaningfully not only to the university but the state and the country at large.

“As a university, our plan is to be a world-leading institution for technological innovation that addresses the challenges of agriculture and food safety, energy, health, manufacturing, oil and gas, security and transportation on a regional and global scale.

“Mudiame University also seek to contribute to the sustainable welfare of society with expertise in science, technology and business, and through teaching, research and community service. It is therefore on this note that we are gathered here today to flag off this community development programme,” Eboh said.

He stated that the training programme cuts across different segment, including fashion, beauty, food and hospitality as well as engineering.

Ambassador Akin Fayomi, who is the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council at the University, said by the university is set on a unique approach by combining teaching and research with practical knowledge.

According to him, the council, board and the management would work very hard to give the university a solid foundation and provide lasting legacies.

“We believe in learning and working in a vibrant world class university. The Governing Council is more than prepared to work hand in hand to put Mudiame University on a high pedestal and to ensure that the vision and mission of the university is achieved,” Fayomi said.

Speaking as the university constituted a new council, the Deputy Chairman of the board of the University, Dr. Solomon Edebiri noted that solid foundation has been laid to make the institution one of the best globally.

He disclosed that the school would run one of the most conducive learning environment in the country, adding technology and human based security architecture has been developed to ensure safety of students and staff.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Ernest Izevbigie noted that the institution would critical challenges in the country, especially in the areas of agriculture, energy food safety, energy, health, manufacturing, oil and gas, security, transportation and others at local and internationally level.