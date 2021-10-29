Mother and son

By James Ogunnaike, ABEOKUTA

Operatives of Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 35-year-old woman, Mary Ogbeifu and her 17-year-old son, Godwin, over the alleged murder of their 60-year-old neighbour, Iyabo Olasheinde.

A statement by the Command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, indicated that the suspects were arrested following a distress call received by the police at Ojodu Abiodun divisional headquarters.

According to Oyeyemi, the distress call indicated that while Godwin Ogbeifu who resides at Akoko Crescent, Yakoyo area of Ojodu went to the compound of the deceased at Omolara Street Yakoyo.

He was sent away from the compound having been warned not to come to the compound before.

Oyeyemi said when Godwin got home, he informed his mother who then followed him to the said compound.

READ ALSO: Man docked for allegedly threatening to kill neighbour

While the mother was having an altercation with the deceased and demanding for the reason why her son was sent away, the son, who is deaf and dumb, took a broken bottle which he brought with him and used it to stab the deceased on her neck.

Acting on the distress call, he said, the Divisional Police Officer, Ojodu Abiodun, SP Eyitayo Akinluwade mobilized his men and moved to the scene.

The two suspects were apprehended and the victim rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment, but she was pronounced dead by the doctor on duty.

Oyeyemi said the corpse had been deposited at the mortuary for autopsy.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation, with the view to charging them to court as soon as investigation is concluded.

Vanguard News Nigeria