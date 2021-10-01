There are dozens of apps available today for the trading/Selling of gift cards in Nigeria. Some of them are good while others are questionable. In this article, I will be recommending some that I have used and how good they are.

Some of these platforms have become very reliable over time. This is due to the fact that they now offer high rates, Fast payout unlike before and their platforms are now much more secure than they used to be. I will be mentioning some apps here but Apexpay is the app I’m currently using to trade my gift cards right now. I chose apexpay because it is the most secure app and it has the best rate currently. I recommend apexpay. It’s far better than other gift card apps like cardtonic, presmit, glover etc. that I have used

Recommended Apps to Sell Gift Cards at High Rates

Below is a list of apps I will recommend for selling gift cards in Nigeria

As I said earlier, Apexpay is the most trusted and reliable app to sell your gift cards in Nigeria. Since I started trading my gift cards on apexpay, I have never regretted it. Before I discovered apexpay, I was trading on cardtonic but the experience wasn’t that great. Apexpay is the only app that offers daily bonus offers: That’s a lot of free money

Apexpay offers you the best trading experience with the following features

Highest Rate: Apexpay offers the highest gift card rates in Nigeria Today. No other platform comes close to this. There is also a high rate menu on the app where users can see the top 20 gift cards with the highest rate.

Click here to download Apexpay and start selling your gift cards

This is also another nice app I will recommend to you. With more than a thousand positive reviews on the google play store, you can’t go wrong. Giftcardstonaira offers one of the best gift card trading experiences in Nigeria and Ghana.

With their 24/7 customer care, be rest assured that you are covered in every direction. Like apexpay, They also offer high gift card rates and fast payout.

Giftcardstonaira offers some amazing features like

Rate calculator: You can use this to know the current rate of any giftcard

You can use this to know the current rate of any giftcard High Rates: Their gift card rates is among the best in Nigeria

Their gift card rates is among the best in Nigeria Security: This cannot be overemphasized. No need to worry about the security of your funds when you trade on this platform

Click here to download Giftcardstonaira and start selling your gift cards

This is also another app I will recommend for gift card trading in Nigeria. Though I prefer to use apexpay due to some of its features that aren’t on other apps, cardtonic is still a nice app. They have been in operation for a while now and their services are good.

Some features of Cardtonic are:

Excellent customer service

No Withdrawal Limits

ease of use

Have you heard of Patricia? Glover is a gift card trading app owned by Patricia and it’s one of the popular apps in Nigeria to trade gift cards for cash. I also recommend glover for gift card trading in Nigeria

Some features of Glover are:

Selling and buying of Gift Cards Paying of utility bills Converting of Airtime to Cash Purchase of airtime and data.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which App is the most Recommended For selling Gift Cards?

Apexpay is the most reliable and trusted app to sell gift cards in Nigeria at the Highest rate

What is the most popular gift card?

Amazon Gift Card is the most popular gift card among others.

What gift cards can be used anywhere?

Bank-issued gift cards such as Visa® and Mastercard®, are absolutely the most flexible gift cards you can buy.

Which App has the highest gift card rate in Nigeria?

Apexpay offers the highest gift card rate in Nigeria. Their services are fast and reliable.